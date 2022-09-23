New police HQ edges toward completion

A crew works on the exterior of the new Public Safety Complex on Aug. 2.

 (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Special to the MDP

The city will hold the grand opening of its Montrose Public Safety Complex, MPSC, located in downtown Montrose on the city’s civic campus at 434 S. First St..



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?