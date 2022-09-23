Special to the MDP
The city will hold the grand opening of its Montrose Public Safety Complex, MPSC, located in downtown Montrose on the city’s civic campus at 434 S. First St..
The grand opening event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, at noon.
The event, to be attended by guests and elected officials from across Colorado, will include presentations by local elected officials and law enforcement.
After several years of study by city staff and elected officials, a formal effort to build a new MPSC began in 2018 with the support and assistance of community partners such as Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the City’s Public Safety Advisory Committee.
In 2019 Montrose voters approved ballot measure 2A, increasing city sales taxes solely for the purposes of hiring more police officers and support staff, acquiring new equipment such as police vehicles and safety gear, and constructing the new MPSC, which is the new home of the Montrose Police Department.
In March 2021 the City Council officially authorized $16,212,884 for the construction of the MPSC.
Public safety remains the City of Montrose’s highest priority. Thanks to the community’s support for law enforcement demonstrated by its approval of ballot measure 2A, the department is better equipped to implement new proactive policing methods intended to disrupt crime and drug trafficking in the community.
The MPSC’s design includes modern technology that will allow officers to sync their body-worn and in-car equipment with the building’s digital infrastructure for evidence retention and storage.
The state-of-the-art public safety facility will also allow law enforcement agencies from across the Western Slope to enhance their skills inside the MPSC’s new training facility located within the building. Other spaces include meeting and conference rooms that will be made available to the public.
