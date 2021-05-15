Public safety drives CPW's bear-euthanasia policy

At the end of April, the worst outcome imaginable in human-wildlife encounters happened.
Laney Malavolta, 39, was fatally mauled by a bear while walking with her dogs April 30 near Durango. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials subsequently found a sow with two yearlings near Malavolta’s body, which were killed in accordance with CPW policy. A necropsy found human remains in the stomachs of the mother bear and one of the yearlings.
Wildlife officials have long educated the public about avoiding wildlife such as bears and taking steps to discourage them from populated areas and homes. A problem bear — one that keeps returning to the same trash receptacle or backyard fruit tree — might be relocated. An injured bear that can be healed and live safely again in the wild might go to one of the state’s wildlife rehabilitation facilities. But a bear that injures or kills a human is out of chances, no matter how loath officials might be to put it down — it’s a matter of public safety, CPW said.
“Everything we do in terms of bear management, ultimately, human health and safety always has to be our first priority,” Rachel Sralla, CPW area wildlife manager in Montrose, said.
“As soon as a bear starts doing things that could cause a danger to people, we have to take that very, very seriously. If the bear starts to show aggression to people, we want to analyze that. If a bear starts to break into structures and homes, usually, it’s doing that in search of food, but that is something to take seriously.”
CPW officials said the bear that killed Malavolta was more likely than other bears to attack humans again: Once they’ve identified food sources, bears will return to them.
“A bear that loses its fear of humans is a dangerous animal,” said Cory Chick, Southwest Region manager, in a May 2 update of the Durango attack. “And this sow was teaching its yearlings that humans were a source of food, not something to fear and avoid.”
The CPW in its May 2 information noted that the mother bear and the yearlings were in good health and at a good weight, with adequate fat stores.
Officials must act when a bear poses a risk to humans, Sralla said: “We have to make tough calls.”
Wildlife rehab facilities are few and far between. They can take an injured or starving animal that can be returned to health and then to the wild.
In 2018, CPW rescued a young bear that was badly burned in the 416 Fire in LaPlata County; it was successfully restored to health at a rehab facility and released.
More recently, a yearling burned in the Cameron Peak Fire last year was released back into the wild in Larimer County on May 5; the result, CPW said, of collaboration between landowners, wildlife officers, state wildlife health and wildlife rehab officials.
The cub was found sleeping on a porch in early December last year, suffering from old burn wounds, and, at an emaciated 16 pounds or so, starving. He was restored to health at CPW’s Frisco Creek facility.
But rehab centers cannot take aggressive bears, Sralla said, because it is too risky.
“If an animal has shown any sort of indication to being dangerous to people, that is not a liability we can accept,” she said.
CPW’s policies allow it to, in certain circumstances, relocate bears that stray too close to human habitation too often. In such instances, the public should be able to have reasonable confidence that the bear won’t be in a position to harm people. A bear that already has is a risk CPW cannot accept, Sralla said.
“That’s why we make those tough decisions. None of us as wildlife managers make the decision lightly. We consider a lot of factors going into it and ultimately, safety is our concern,” she said.
It is natural to want to know what happens when a wildlife encounter turns deadly, and how to avoid it, Sralla also said.
“There are times we don’t have all the answers, and we recognize that is unsettling.”
Bear attacks are not that common in Colorado. Prior to April’s fatality, the most recent fatal mauling in the Southwest region of the state occurred in 2009, under drastically different circumstances.
That year, a 74-year-old Ouray County woman who had been feeding bears off her back porch was dragged through the metal fence she had erected around the porch and killed. A necropsy of the male bear that attacked her revealed human tissue in the stomach.
But non-fatal encounters are growing. CPW estimates there are between 17,000 and 20,000 black bears in the state. Over the last two years, the agency recorded more than 10,000 reported bear sightings and conflicts.
More than one-third of these involved trash, which is a big draw for bears and something humans can address by using bear-resistant trash containers and not putting out the trash until the morning it is to be collected, among other steps.
Almost 880 of the reported conflicts entailed bears breaking into buildings and homes — attracted, again, by food humans did not secure.
Bears that barge into homes for food, and bears that keep coming back once relocated, may have to be euthanized. Once habituated to humans —and attractants such as pets’ food, bird feeders, fruit trees, trash and barbecue grills — bears can become aggressive. Chick said that is because they view people as standing in the way of their food.
Sralla said that as spring ramps up, more bear sightings are coming in, including reports near Ouray. People can do their part to reduce conflict with wildlife and potentially deadly outcomes for humans, bears, or both.
“Part of our task is to make difficult decisions. We do that with our communities in mind and the health and safety of the community in mind, but we do have a lot of latitude to work together and keep bears from becoming so habituated that they could surmise people are not a threat,” she said.
“We do have discretion as long as there is potential for the bear’s behavior to be altered.”
Information about living and recreating in bear country can be found at cpw.state.co.us/bears.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
