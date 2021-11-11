A new state-private initiative is expected to build upon programs that help cut recidivism rates among parolees — with a potential win also seen for a Montrose program.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Gov. Jared Polis and other officials on Tuesday announced a $1.1 million public/private initiative with the Colorado Department of Corrections and community-based organizations, which is designed to help those transitioning out of prison to obtain stable employment.
“I think it really lays nicely on the work and the foundation we have created. It has potential to give us a little more resources,” said Micah Espinoza, executive director of Western Slope WAGEES, a program of The Freedom Institute. WAGEES — Work and Gain Education and Employment Skills, has offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Rifle and Craig.
WAGEES assists people who have been paroled or who are transitioning from community corrections with finding housing and employment, and with enrolling for benefits as they get back on their feet, as well as in accessing treatment for addiction or other health needs.
The newly announced state initiative is separate, but will help people build up their finances, housing and job leads while they still are incarcerated.
The initiative, announced Tuesday, Nov. 9, is a Colorado Department of Law grant of $900,000 over three years to the DOC. The DOC will work with the Latino Coalition for Community Leadership and other organizations to create a network of employers willing to hire those leaving prison — a concept broadly termed as “fair chance employment.”
An additional $200,000 in grants are going to the DOC to support community organizations that, like WAGEES, help those who are transitioning from prison to attain job skills and support.
The idea is to expand what’s been proven to work, as well as to expand innovative approaches to pre-release training, mentoring and transitional work experiences.
Colorado ‘can do better’Weiser, in announcing the initiative at a Tuesday news conference, shared the story of a man who was released from prison with nothing more than a bus ticket.
“That is not a way to help somebody rebuild their lives. It’s not a way to protect public safety,” Weiser said, adding that Colorado can, and must, do better. “We have barriers and obstacles that prevent them from finding employment and from building a better life.”
The initiative isn’t just about helping people coming out of prison — job skills, housing and other support systems help prevent parolees from reoffending (recidivism) and help employers fill critical staffing shortages, it was said.
Employers encounter “friction” when they attempt to hire people with prison records, Weiser also said — but the DOC and other key players have collaborated on ways to reduce that friction.
“Today, we’ve got a roadmap for how we build on this work,” Weiser said. “ … What we can do together is coordinate the overall ecosystem so service providers are working together and as individuals leave prison, they’re supported.”
Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams said more than 95% of people who enter prison are eventually released — so it works best for everyone if they can make it on their own.
“Men and women who leave prison with a job, with money in-pocket they made while in prison working a job, who have better social connections already established before they leave prison, who have a future ahead of them, who have hope ahead of them, are better neighbors to all of us,” Williams said. “And they’re also less likely to return to prison, which will reduce the recidivism rate.”
People are paroled into the jurisdiction where they offended, Espinoza said. “We’re not importing crime into the community. We’re only serving citizens that are coming home, who are from that community.”
He concurs with state officials who said support programs prevent recidivism.
WAGEES is experiencing about a 10% recidivism rate among its clients throughout its 13-county service territory, which extends into Utah and Wyoming. The re-offense rate among those without similar services is 50%, Espinoza said.
“While individuals are in our program … our recidivism rate is right around 9 and 10%. It’s not just about helping them. It’s about making the community safer,” he said.
Espinoza said in the past four years of serving close to 1,000 parolees, the success rate for placement in housing, jobs or further education has been about 70%. (WAGEES looks at whether the clients retain and maintain those benchmarks for at least 90 days. It does not necessarily engage in long-term tracking.)
Drew Patterson, a Buena Vista businessman, spoke during Tuesday’s announcement. He’s been trying fair-chance employment for about two years and says although it is difficult, it helped that the town put its “arms around” the effort.
“I felt like with a lot of these guys, their stories have always been told for them: ‘This is who you are, based on what you’ve done’ and it’s done in bullet points. Their stories are so much more vibrant than that. In a lot of ways, they’re not that different from ours,” Patterson said.
‘All hands on deck’ needed to go forwardSuccess stories abound among former prisoners who received support services.
In Montrose, these include a man about to graduate barber school, a web designer and construction workers, said Cindy Moss, who helps operate the local WAGEES program.
“You just understand that some are doing really well in the community and that’s what you want — getting them connected back with the community,” she said.
Because of the current economy, jobs are plentiful and Moss has found willing employers.
“The construction companies hire; all the fast food companies hire. We have the employment agencies coming to us. … We’ve been pretty blessed with the people in Montrose,” she said.
“Some of the more difficult things has been housing, but housing is difficult for everyone here in Montrose. We just don’t have enough housing availability.” That’s especially true, Moss said, when a person has a felony.
“What I’m looking forward to is even more development of entrepreneurs, helping them actually own their own businesses, getting back into the community and not having that stigma there,” Moss said.
The Montrose WAGEES branch is located at 307 E. Main St.; 970-787-4700. It has available 10 beds for temporary shelter, eight of which are for parolees and/or those transitioning through community corrections.
Moss said the program, now entering about its third year in Montrose, is creating a full support team, involving peer recovery coaches and other professionals through River Valley Family Health Center, recovery groups, Shepherd’s Hand for food boxes, and other partnerships.
The program provides a small clothing allowance to help meet immediate needs and can also kick in a small amount for job-related tools once the person attains employment. WAGEES further provides case management to help clients reconnect with family and pro-social activities.
WAGEES works hand-in-hand with the Latino Coalition for Community Leadership already and other entities participating in the state’s new initiative.
Moss sees the recent initiative as one more building block.
“We are super excited about the opportunities now that we can plan and strategize and go out into the community. We do have many employers who do hire our people. I think this is going to be just more opportunities, more strategy for our city to help these people be reintegrated into the community,” she said.
Although he’s not entirely sure how the state’s initiative will specifically trickle down to WAGEES, but that it has potential to provide a few more resources, especially by directing dollars toward the employer side of concept. “I would like to expand staff to work with employers,” and thereby, expand opportunity, he said.
“We need to educate the community. People make mistakes. There’s a lot of people who come back, become successful and contribute to the community,” he said.
Most people in prison don’t want to return and so, are motivated to do better when they are released, he also said. “It’s like being at a starting line — you’re ready to go. If we can match that motivation with services when they get out, not only can we reduce recidivism, but we can level up the whole community,” said Espinoza.
Polis, in his Tuesday remarks, reinforced the idea that setting people up for success at the outset reduces the chances of them returning to illegal activity — and that kind of success doesn’t usually happen by chance, but instead, collaboration.
“It’s all-hands on deck to help improve public safety and prepare those who have served their time to society for successes in their future,” Polis said.
