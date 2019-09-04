In a virtually empty chamber Tuesday, Montrose City Council unanimously approved an ordinance and resolution to place a 0.58-percent public safety sales tax increase on the November ballot.
The decision came down after supporters and public safety committee members spoke in favor of asking voters to boost funding for the Montrose Police Department. The committee, using statistics and research, including from unlimited access to the city’s budget information, found that the department’s present staffing levels are not sufficient to keep pace with rising crime rates.
No one present spoke against the measure.
“This really isn’t about amenities, amphitheaters, rec centers, you name it,” committee member J. David Reed said after the brief meeting. “It’s not an amenity; it’s a necessity. We won’t be able to debate the amenities if people don’t come here because of our crime rates. It’s basic.”
Reed spoke in reference to continued questions about how the city currently funds the MPD. As previously reported, much of the funding for such items as the amphitheater, a trails project and other amenities comes from different revenue and grant streams, which cannot be used for law enforcement purposes.
Also as previously reported, the city funds the MPD with a general fund allotment that has increased every year, but is insufficient to meet current needs. The sales tax increase, if approved, would be money in addition to the general fund allotment, not a replacement for it, and the ballot language states the city must continue supplying general fund money.
Prior to voting on the ordinance and resolution, Councilor Judy Ann Files voiced a “little concern” about one provision.
A section of the ordinance reads: “The city manager, in coordination with the police chief, shall determinate public safety expenditures which qualify for payment from the public safety sales and use tax fund.”
Files wanted the language clarified to add “in accordance with the city charter;” this later became a voice amendment. “I would like this clarification that this is in line with city charter,” Files said.
David Stockton, who was on the public safety committee, but who said he was speaking as an individual, asked councilors to approve getting the measure onto the ballot.
Montrose has changed since he moved here five years ago — and not all for the good, Stockton said, detailing how he and his wife have found used syringes and how a neighbor was sent to jail for “pedophilia.”
He also said he reads negative reactions to the suggestion of a sales tax increase.
“It’s my belief there are those in the city who will not accept the reality that Montrose has changed and that measures have to be taken to address the significant increase in crime in our community,” Stockton said.
He also said those accusing the city of budget mismanagement were incorrect. “I believe fair-minded people across the city know that’s just not true,” Stockton said.
Reed and committee member Phoebe Benziger echoed those comments after the meeting.
“I find it disheartening that people have alleged we went into this with the preconceived notion that it was set in stone before we had our first meeting,” Reed said. “Absolutely not true.”
He also said it’s not true the city withheld information from the committee, while Benziger said the committee had full access to the budget and any information it wanted.
The city did not “spoon feed” or otherwise direct the committee, she said.
During public comment, John W. Nelson — who last year raised concerns over police funding levels and helped spark the conversations that led to the committee’s appointment — likened the situation Montrose is now in to a leaking lifeboat.
Those aboard can debate who is at fault for the wreck that put them on the lifeboat and why there is a leak, or they can be sensible and repair the leak, then debate responsibility and how they came to be adrift, he said.
Nelson also told council of fears he has seen recently in the public. Two different employees of local businesses expressed concerns about suspicious people lurking around, while a prominent businessman told Nelson he can’t leave anything outside, no matter what it is, or how well protected.
“That’s a terrible commentary,” said Nelson, who also pointed to how the police blotter has grown in just the five years since he helped re-establish Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers.
“This thing has gotta pass, because it’s really the only viable solution that we have to our increasing crime,” Nelson said.
“I hate taxes. I’m retired. I really, really hate taxes, particularly new taxes. But, this one has to pass.”
Benziger thanked council for stepping up to appoint the committee — and for then backing away, allowing members to reach their own conclusions. “Our consensus was to increase city sales tax,” Benziger said, after explaining the group’s facilitator did not cost $15,000, as some people apparently believed.
People cannot have it both ways by acknowledging there is a need to increase public safety, but then being skittish about funding the need, she said.
“Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, a young person, an old person … we all have the same skin in this game,” Benziger said.
“This is like Rome burning,” Reed said.
“We can debate and we can debate, but as we debate, the crime continues and it increases, and it’s not going to go away until we do something about it. Your passage of this ordinance and this resolution tonight will be the first dose of water poured on that fire.”
The sales tax increase, if approved, will not only increase staffing levels of sworn officers, over time, but also create a funding stream for a facility sufficient to house a larger force, and an auxiliary building for certain functions that would not have to be built to the same federal standards as the police headquarters. The auxiliary building would therefore cost less, City Manager Bill Bell reminded council and the public.
The portion of the tax funding the facilities would sunset after 25 years, reducing the public safety sales tax accordingly.
After council’s unanimous seal of approval, Benziger and Reed addressed lingering questions circulating in public.
“The public perception is we haven’t funded the police department on a continual basis then, all of a sudden, we wake up one day and go ‘Holy moly, what’s happened?’, that we just kind of left them out there to dry, and that’s not true,” Benziger said.
Others who wonder why the city didn’t plan for the need 10 or more years ago are overlooking how much the situation has changed in that time — or for that matter, within just the past few months, Benziger said.
“Quite honestly, these stats we got this spring are not the same we’re presenting today. That’s how quickly it changes, just in a month, the amount of drugs they’re picking up and people,” she said.
She also noted Grand Junction has passed a public safety tax and Delta County and city are seeking a 1 percent sales tax to split between the agencies.
“If we don’t do something then basically, we become that place of least resistance. We’re an open spot. … That’s the reality,” Benziger said.
“I don’t want to say that to scare anybody that we’re living in the ‘scariest’ place. We have a great town. But I want to be able to say that again in five, 10, 15 years.”
Reed added: “We have a great town; that’s the whole reason we’re fighting for it. … What are we going to do; not do anything because we could have done it years ago? I’m not suggesting (those who argue that) are correct, I’m just saying that’s not a very valid argument.”
The amount sought is “a small investment for safety,” Reed later said.
“ … I’m like anybody else. I don’t want to pay any more taxes. I also want to live in a safe community,” he said.
“And,” said Benziger, “you can’t have it both ways.”
The public safety committee has dissolved and transitioned to a campaign committee, One Community, Safer Together, for which members are being sought.
A public presentation is at 6:30 tonight at The Bridges Golf and Country Club.
One Community’s first board meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Montrose County School District building. Anyone interested in being on that board can attend.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
