Public transportation will soon connect Montrose with Ridgway, Ouray, Delta and Olathe

A new transit route connecting Montrose with Olathe and Delta will be served by a bus like the one above, while a transit van will serve the route between Montrose and Ouray. Photo courtesy All Points Transit

All Points Transit hopes to have vans on the road by mid-June servicing two new routes that will connect Montrose with Ouray, Ridgway, Olathe and Delta.

One-way trips are planned to cost $4 each, and the expanded service is intended to provide workforce transportation as well as rides for students, medical patients or just people looking to recreate. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?