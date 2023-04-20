Public transportation will soon connect Montrose with Ridgway, Ouray, Delta and Olathe

All Points Transit hopes to have vans on the road by mid-June servicing two new routes that will connect Montrose with Ouray, Ridgway, Olathe and Delta.
One-way trips are planned to cost $4 each, and the expanded service is intended to provide workforce transportation as well as rides for students, medical patients or just people looking to recreate.
“Both of these routes have been a need for our communities and our region for many years, and we know the need is just going to continue to grow,” said All Points Executive Director Sarah Curtis.
The first route, which will run between Montrose, Ridgway and Ouray, is largely funded by a Colorado Department of Transportation grant for which All Points serves as the fiscal agent. The grant awarded last year provides 75% of the cost for the $710,788 project, which is intended to be a three-year pilot. The remaining 25% match was split between the city of Ouray, town of Ridgway and Ouray County.
The grant application process was spearheaded by the city of Ouray, with officials citing last summer a need for the service to help businesses whose employees primarily reside outside the county.
“Due to these workforce shortages, restaurants, the municipal pool and retail establishments have had to shorten their hours of operation and remain closed on select days. This has caused issues throughout the county since these establishments are needed to meet the demand of the visitors,” reads the grant application.
The Montrose-to-Ouray route will be the only one of its kind connecting the three communities daily.
Bustang Outrider currently provides service between Telluride and Grand Junction, which include stops in Ridgway and Montrose twice per day each for its northbound and southbound routes. Meanwhile, All Points operates a regional shuttle service on an as-needed basis in partnership with Tri-County Health Network and the Telluride Foundation aimed at getting patients in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose to medical appointments.
Curtis said the draft schedule for the Montrose -to-Ouray route is aimed instead to meet the needs of workers who live in Montrose and work in Ouray County.
The service will run seven days per week, with the proposed schedule including five roundtrips per day in the summer and three in the winter. Planned operating hours for the summer are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the first arrival in Ouray around 8 a.m. and the last departure from Ouray around 9 p.m. In the winter, the early schedule includes trips between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the first arrival in Ouray around 8 a.m. and the last departure from Ouray around 5 p.m.
Curtis said the schedule isn’t finalized, but potential operating hours, fares and stops are included in a survey that will be open for public input until the end of April. Proposed stops include the Montrose Downtown Transfer, Montrose Target, Ridgway Visitors Center, Ouray Pool and Downtown Ouray/Ouray County Courthouse.
While Curtis noted the planned price per one-way ticket is $4, there will be punch passes available and discounts for youths, students, adults over 60 and people with disabilities. The proposed full-price fare is a departure from original plans, as last summer Ouray City Administrator Silas Clarke said the service intended to provide $5 round trips.
All Points has already ordered and is awaiting delivery of the van for the route, which is an Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible transit van that can hold 11 passengers without wheelchairs or nine passengers without wheelchairs and one wheelchair user. The route connecting Montrose and Olathe will be served by a transit bus.
Curtis said All Points will continue to gather data and community feedback throughout the pilot process, and will attempt to fill any gaps in service that are identified. An early goal is to average at least six passengers per one-way trip.
All Points is hiring drivers for both the Montrose-to-Ouray route and Montrose-to-Delta route, which will also be up and running by early June.
Hourly service along the latter route will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and service multiple stops between Montrose and Delta, including the Delta County Housing Authority and Technical College of the Rockies.
“We’re looking forward to helping people who need these rides, whether it be for employment, health or recreation,” Curtis said of both the new service offerings.
She said finalized information like route schedules and stops will be available closer to when the services begin running, and All Points is still gathering community feedback on the Ouray County route. Residents can fill out the survey with their input on the new transit plans at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYVMZ9L.