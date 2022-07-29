An at-times dubious, at-times critical crowd grilled visiting Colorado Public Utility Commissioner John Gavan about the practical results of the Clean Heat Plans natural gas utilities are being required to implement.
During a two-hour meeting Thursday, the public questioned the logic of shifting from gas to electrical power sources when more than one-third of electricity comes from natural gas.
People also expressed concerns that rural areas would bear the brunt of any gas shortages; mentioned the free market; asked about everything from the cost of producing cleaner energy to nuclear power, and expressed fears that certain rebate programs would be lost, as gas utilities look to save money in order to meet the new requirements. One person also took the PUC to task for what she saw as lack of due notification and a venue too small to accommodate the number of people who she thought should have shown up.
“This is really a heavy lift for utilities,” Gavan said, after briefing the Montrose crowd on 2021’s SB264, which requires natural gas utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2025 — and by 22% by 2030 — from a 2015 baseline.
“We are now in the process of defining the rules that implement that law to roll out by the end of the year to the utilities, to give them the rules of the road for how they address that requirement in Colorado law,” said Gavan.
The new law requires gas utilities to file a “Clean Heat Plan” starting in 2023, to demonstrate they are hitting the targets. Their plans can include a mix of resources that replace traditional gas, as well as methods of reducing the gas used by customers (demand-side management).
The law further requires utility plans to be the lowest reasonable cost. Gas utilities may not pass along more than 2.5% annually in costs to rate-payers. Nor can the utilities deliberately provide less gas to homes in order to meet emission standards, it was said: they have an obligation to serve.
The Public Utility Commission is composed of three commissioners, including Gavan, who is a former board member of Delta-Montrose Electric Association. The PUC is a quasi-judicial rule-making entity and the Legislature charged it with crafting the rules governing Clean Heat Plans, or CHPs. The PUC opened proceedings last October and began holding informal hearings for public input.
Montrose’s turn came on Thursday.
“We believe customers have a choice. We want to hear what customer choice is,” said Matt Christofferson, regulatory analyst for Black Hills Corp. (Black Hills Energy), during Black Hills’ part of the presentation.
“We’re being told to comply with these clean heat rules, but what we’ve heard from customers is they have natural gas service and they don’t want that natural gas service to go away.”
A hard target to hitBlack Hills’ CHP is due Jan. 1, 2024. Although the emission reduction requirement is stated at 4% by 2025 and 22% by 2030, Black Hills actually has to hit a tougher target.
“I don’t think it’s any secret to anyone in this room that we’ve seen tremendous growth in Colorado. We’re still required to comply with this 2015 baseline. What that really means is we’re going to have to get below 4%, so we’re going to have to hit 96% of that carbon emissions reduction (by the baseline),” Christofferson said.
“With increased customer growth, it really looks like we’re going to have to decrease our carbon emissions by approximately 20% in 2025.”
Attendee David Combs said that in 2016, Colorado’s natural gas consumption stood at 354 million cubic feet. In 2021, that number jumped to 369 million cf.
“You’re trying to get 4% based on 2015. … You’ve got to reduce all of that plus the 4%?” he asked.
Christofferson that was the case — and it’s a lot.
“That is something we are aware of and we are concerned about how we are going to do that. The 4% really is going to turn to 25% right out the gate,” he said.
“A 4% reduction is not a 4% reduction,” Black Hills’ Mike Harrington said. “For our company, its more like 25%. We’ve been very clear this is a very difficult target, if not impossible.”
Black Hills is looking at distribution system improvements, demand-side management focused on energy efficiency, renewable natural gas, hydrogen and emerging technologies.
It has already seen significant success in cutting usage through its many energy efficiency programs and in the last year, saved about 3.8 million therms of energy usage. This year, the budget for demand-side management is $5.3 million.
Gavan stressed that participating in those programs is voluntary for consumers and Harrington said the programs are required to be cost-effective.
“Let me get this straight,” Combs said. “The products you sell, you make money on, you’re trying to reduce and you’re giving people money to use less of it?” With humor, he suggested this was perhaps a bad business model.
Harrington said Black Hills doesn’t profit from investments of the utility and natural gas. “It’s pure pass-through. Right now, we;’re seeing extremely high market prices. We don’t like it,” he said.
Methods and consumer choiceGavan earlier explained that utilities have four basic vehicles to achieve the CHP requirements: energy efficiency, which is a form of demand-side management and can include things like weatherization programs so that homes use energy better; electrification of gas appliances like water heaters and gas stoves; methane recovery and “green hydrogen.”
“Electrification is kind of a big, long shopping list of things that involve moving from functions that are supported by gas to fully electrified functions,” Gavan said, giving the example of an air-source heat pump. These are common in Europe and Asia, but not here, as Gavan demonstrated after only a few people raised their hands when asked if they had one. An air-source heat pump can cool, as well as heat.
Gas utilities can take credits for reducing fugitive methane emissions in their pipelines and distribution systems. Black Hills will be focusing on monitoring for leaks and technology to capture such fugitive emissions that escape when pipes are blown out.
Green hydrogen — hydrogen generated from renewable sources or lower-carbon sources — is for now less likely, Gavan said: “Green hydrogen is really a lot further out, in my opinion.”
Combs noted that 34% of electricity comes from natural gas and 55% from coal sources. “You’re trying to transition people from natural gas to electricity, but a lot of our electricity is created from natural gas. I’m sure coal’s dirtier than natural gas,” he said.
“ … We reduce natural gas heat, but I would assume natural gas energy requires a lot more energy from the gas to convert to electricity than the electricity used in our appliances. Wouldn’t it make more sense that natural gas at its energy source would be less energy to use than say, heating a house?”
Gavan drew a distinction between the utility and the consumer. “There’s nothing in this legislation that says you have to move from gas to electric. That’s going to be a consumer choice,” he said.
“So you’re really hitting hard at Black Hills Energy and other gas companies to reduce that or transition better products?” Combs said.
“That’s why we’re here today,” Gavan said, adding that the companies themselves will be developing the plans for PUC review.
Consumer choice cropped up several times Thursday, as did cost analyses and rebate programs that companies like Black Hills currently offer.
Black Hills has been offering a rebate for developers when gas lines are extended to serve new construction, Montrose County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head said Friday, after questioning Gavan about the program’s fate on Thursday.
The cost to extend a gas line into a home used to be between $250 to $300, but now is a flat fee of $800, she said. That is just one more cost that adds to the price of homes and hampers affordability during a housing crisis Head said, adding that Black Hills is thinking of eliminating its rebate program so it can save money to offset the changes it must make for the CHPs.
Gavan on Thursday said the rebate issue was a “major question” and he urged Head to submit formal comments. Earlier, he referred to subsidies that help offset the costs of building a new gas line and said the future of the subsidy is now in question — “a very key issue.”
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz asked whether the PUC will truly focus on cost-benefit analysis and rural users. “Affordable housing is front and center for us. If they start pushing natural gas costs, electrification costs, pretty soon, people aren’t going to be able to live here,” he said.
Gavan reiterated consumer choice, but Koontz disagreed, saying not everything at play was consumer choice.
Tom Dixon, first assistant attorney general in the Consumer Protection Division, Office of Consumer Counsel, was among state-level staffers in attendance. Close to the end of the meeting, he said there is a social cost to carbon and attempts to helping people who cannot afford offsets is critical.
“We’re at this point in time where we can manage our own usage, at no cost, that will lower the cost that we pay for our utility bills, that is what our (AG’s Office) is all about. We take the utility on, as to what they’re financing their projects with, how much it costs,” he said.
He reminded people that Gavan and the PUC weren’t responsible for the legislation requiring CHPs.
“This man is the messenger,” Dixon said. Gavan is limited in what opinions he can offer, since the PUC ultimately approves the CHPs.
“I don’t have that problem,” Dixon said, to laughter.
He then asked attendees whether they thought the issue is climate change, and referred to temperature spikes and disastrous floods and fires.
“What’s causing that? Yeah, we’re spending nickels and dimes, but what happens to the people in the Marshall Fire who lost homes, and it wasn’t because someone lit a match?” Dixon said.
“A lot of this has to do with, whether you believe it or not, is there climate change? It’s only a 1 or 2 degrees difference. I’m trying to make sure my eight grandkids have a place to live at a reasonable cost.”
Earlier, Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy was concerned about costs to rate-payers and not just due to CHPs. He also spoke about grid integrity, with an eye to the failure of Texas’ power grid last year.
“The single biggest issue for utilities is KTLO — keep the lights on,” Gavan said. “Part of that drives down into what is called resource adequacy. That is an issue that is first and foremost on everyone’s minds as we work through this energy transition.”
He said more inter-regional transmission is one way to mitigate the risk of intermittent resources like wind and solar. Plenty of transmission construction is taking place in the state for wind and solar and if these resources can be better distributed, there can be more diversity in the energy mix, Gavan also said.
“We’re not going to shut off fossil fuel generation in the form of gas overnight. No. Our plan is to add another gigawatt of combustion technology to back up renewables,” he said. “It’s a balancing mix. As we transition, the resource mix will change. It will become very different, more intelligent.”
Gavan said that in Texas, the gas system and wind turbines were not weatherized. “The gas system is what tilted over and caused the biggest problem,” he said, adding that in Colorado, provider Xcel incurred more than $600,000 in unplanned gas costs.
“And who paid for that?” Caddy said.
“The rate-payer is going to have to,” Gavan answered.
“And that’s a problem,” the commissioner responded, to which Gavan said “that’s the nature of fuel.”
Despite all their questions and concerns, those who spoke did not disagree that protecting the planet is important.
“I think everyone here has the same goal, we want to reduce carbon emissions. It’s how (do) we do that,” Combs said. “Historically, we try to regulate ourselves into a corner. I just find that’s more damaging than helpful.”
When Gavan replied that many regulations are effective, Combs clarified that he meant overregulation.
“ … We’re trying to be as efficient, fair and guarding the public as best we can,” Gavan said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.