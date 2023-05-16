Public Works has a system for pothole repairs, other street maintenance projects

Street crews continue to plan out and repair streets across Montrose this summer after taking care of hundreds of potholes early on this year. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

The cold of winter can create big problems for streets as the weather warms, taking us into summer.

Although storms like that seen on Valentine’s Day this year make last winter seem especially hard on Montrose’s streets, this past winter wasn't the main contributor to the potholes pitting city streets, Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said. Rather, it has to do with the age of the asphalt and other factors in addition to temperature swings.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?