Public Works has a system for pothole repairs, other street maintenance projects

The cold of winter can create big problems for streets as the weather warms, taking us into summer.
Although storms like that seen on Valentine’s Day this year make last winter seem especially hard on Montrose’s streets, this past winter wasn't the main contributor to the potholes pitting city streets, Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said. Rather, it has to do with the age of the asphalt and other factors in addition to temperature swings.
Warm winter days melt snow and make the asphalt wet, but as the sun sets the cold nights will freeze everything, popping out potholes and creating cracks in our roads, said Scheid. “That’s what causes those major issues.”
Because of this drastic change from warm to cool common in late winter, January and February tend to be the worst time for potholes.
During this “focused season,” street maintenance crews focus on potholes, which is unfortunately also a rough time to purchase asphalt.
This season saw more than 100 potholes fixed a week.
“What we’re seeing now, we were addressing 10 times that early on in the season,” said Scheid on the ratios of potholes seen now versus a few short months ago.
Now, street crews work on potholes based on reports they receive. Citizens can report potholes they find in a number of ways, such as by emailing street crews from the city’s website or calling Public Works and speaking to customer service representatives.
However, Scheid recommends reporting potholes through the “A Better Montrose” mobile app. When potholes are reported through the app these requests are uploaded to the crew’s daily checklists almost immediately.
This time of year, continued Scheid, the city’s response time to fixing these potholes is two to three days depending on their severity compared to other street projects. In January and February, their response time was much quicker, with repairs being made sometimes the same day as reported.
Whether early pothole season or today, street crews address potholes early in the morning, prior to 7 a.m., to avoid interfering with traffic. Pothole repair is typically a five person job, and in late winter these crews spend several hours every day working on potholes.
Currently, the crew works on potholes once a week. Depending on weather conditions, an individual pothole may take an average of 15 minutes to repair.
This year the city also has some new equipment in its arsenal when it comes to battling potholes.
Their new asphalt recycler allows the city to have a small quantity of hot asphalt year round, even during those early months where asphalt may be hard to come by.
The recycler utilizes extra millings off of the street from projects like mill overlays. It melts them down and, with a little bit of rejuvenator asphalt, “basically makes a new hot asphalt.”
This recycler not only utilizes old material but makes asphalt at a lower cost for the city. Most places do not sell asphalt in small quantities, typically selling it by thousands of tons at a time. The recycler is able to make three tons at a time.
“It’s been very useful in the first couple of months,” remarked Scheid, who looks forward to utilizing this equipment next winter.
The city also has an infrared machine that works in harmony with the recycler. This infrared asphalt patcher can be utilized year round and is mounted to a trailer in order to heat the asphalt below it, Scheid explained.
It heats a 10 by 10 square of asphalt “and allows (crews) to re-rake it back together” in order to fix roads with cracking or other surface abrasions.
Public works is actively using both pieces of equipment.
Scheid maintains, however, that this winter was not abnormal for Montrose.
If this winter was not worse than average when it comes to freeze off and the amount of snow, why does the city appear to have more potholes this year?
Scheid said potholes and other needed repairs are “definitely related to (the) age and condition of asphalt … As our streets get older we are seeing more potholes in that way,” Scheid remarked, stating the overall condition of streets in town are degrading as they get older.
On top of this, Montrose is seeing more traffic, especially heavy traffic, that is also contributing to an increase in potholes.
With the amount of potholes left to deal with dwindling — Scheid said currently they are seeing on average less than 10 a week — the city transitions to different street maintenance projects as priority.
From March/April onward, public works is focused on patching and crack sealing unless a pothole is more severe.
Sometimes, a road is in such bad condition that pothole repairs does not last. These cases are put high on street crew’s lists during summer time improvements.
Each year, said Scheid, they will focus on a zone for these larger scale improvements, using their available budget to replace these problem-area streets that can not be fixed by patching them.
Street maintenance is quite the system and takes a lot of timing and preparation, Scheid said. For further questions about how the city repairs the streets, email jscheid@cityofmontrose.org or call Public Works at 970-240-1480 to reach Scheid or Public Works Street Division Superintendent Nik Pridy.