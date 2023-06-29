Chris Mullen was always attracted to the kinds of bands he couldn’t find on the radio, from underground punk to stadium emo rock. Over the past few decades, as his tastes in music continuously evolved, he kept writing songs that changed with the times.
Now, his Montrose-based band the One Takers are digging into his catalog and writing new, original songs that they hope to play for crowds all over the state.
“Our goal from the beginning was to not just do another local band …” he said. “We didn't want people to walk away (from a show) and say “That was a pretty good band for a local band.” We just wanted them to be like, “That was a pretty good band.”
Members of the One Takers claim influences from groovy rock to Eric Clapton to ACDC and Led Zeppelin, but now the four-man group plays what vocalist and guitar player Mullen calls roots rock, made famous by bands like Train. And they set themselves apart by steering clear of covers, rocking only original tunes at their gigs.
“When we started the band, we had the vision to commit to original music and be cross-cultural and multi-generational,” electric guitarist Jean Sandoval said
Right now it has a cache of around 20 songs it plays at shows, pulled from the writings of the members including Mullens, Sandoval, Wig (drums), and Karl Topper (bass). So far they’ve released four singles, two studio recordings and two live recordings, and are working on a 10-song album with a release date that’s still to be determined.
According to Mullen, many of the songs feature themes of life and love, both romantic and otherwise, drawn from personal experiences and shortcomings. But he said it’s hard to discuss what his songs are really about and how he comes up with them; he’d rather just play.
The band came together in 2021 and got a slow start in the live music scene, but has played eight gigs so far and is starting to get busier. Mullen said the schedule is starting to ramp up as outdoor music season returns since the band is a little too loud to be a good fit for some restaurants and breweries where music is sideline entertainment, not the focus of the evening.
“We didn't want to just have another band that just kind of filled the background,” he said. “We wanted to create a band that brought entertainment value and production value.”
But once the group finds the right venue, Mullen said it puts on a great show the audience can vibe to.
“We've got some really crazy amazing guitar solos, baselines, drums,” he said. “It's a nice loud, but not overpowering, rock sound.”
According to Topper, the music might even make you move.
“I enjoy the challenge of taking on new musical styles with a percussive groove that reaches out to the audience, making them want to dance or nod their head,” he said, noting he was drawn to the band for its musicianship and focus on original tunes.
The One Takers kicked off the summer by playing the Fat Tire Festival in Fruita last month. They also have two more shows booked in Montrose later this summer, and the guys are excited to be part of the local music scene.
“The Western Slope has a robust music scene in excess of the size of its population,” Wig said. “A lot of great artists in a variety of genres are out there.”
Mullen said the guys have jobs and families, and while the band isn’t a full-time gig, his goal is to be a high-quality local group that brings professionalism to the stage and puts on a great performance. He said he’d love to play some of the Western Slope’s bigger summer music festivals and be the band that gets the call when a larger group tours through Colorado.
“The future is bright for us as we grow together on this musical journey that strives to reach out to each person in a way that is meaningful and fun,” Topper said.
