QHR Health: Medical center at Colorado Outdoors is win for area, patients and will help hospital

QHR Health, through its subsidiary Velocity Surgical Management, is the entity that will open the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center.
Dr. Dwayne M. Gunter, QHR Health CEO, said the outpatient facility is intended to provide more health care access to Montrose as its population spikes. He also said it could prevent a larger entity from coming to set up an inpatient-care facility to the detriment of Montrose Regional Hospital, which QHR once managed.
“We know the market. We’ve been in the (Montrose) market 30 years and had a lot of familiarity with what was there and, in health care terms, what was ‘leaking’ there,” Gunter said Wednesday, after an announcement was sent identifying QHR as the operator of the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center.
Gunter was referring to revenue loss, or “leakage” that occurs when people go elsewhere to have their medical needs met.
“When you create a business like this, you don’t have to have a massive market share to justify the investment. It’s one of those things where a few percentage points make a huge difference,” Gunter said.
QHR is building a 50,000 square-foot outpatient medical center on the northern side of the Colorado Outdoors retail/commercial and residential complex in Montrose.
The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, or COMC, is a partnership between private surgeon groups and QHR, a national specialty health care provider. (The private partnerships have yet to be announced.)
Velocity Surgical Management has funding, technology, financial services, clinical partnerships and physician support services to optimize the operations of outpatient services, Wednesday’s announcement states.
“QHR Health has provided health care services to the Western Slope of Colorado for over 30 years, including within the city of Montrose,” Gunter said in the announcement.
Quorum Health Resources LLC — which does business as QHR Health — was sold last year to an affiliate of Grant Avenue Capital LLC. In 2020, Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc.’s board of directors (now Montrose Regional Health) ended the hospital’s decades-long management contract with Quorum Health Resources.
Montrose Regional Health is building an ambulatory care center in the River Landing development, near the new Hobby Lobby. Its announcement for the 80,000 square-foot outpatient facility came the same day as the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center was announced last month.
Montrose Regional Health’s board said the COMC came as a surprise. It was met with concerns that the market share wasn’t large enough to support two similar outpatient centers. The board hasn’t changed that position, according to its president, Kjersten Davis, DVM.
“In a lot of situations, competition is good in business. It’s not always the case in health care. There is a certain size market here and if divided too much, everyone struggles to make ends meet,” she said. When entities offer the same services and do not have sufficient volume, they tend to raise prices to make up for it, she also said.
“Our reasons for doing our ambulatory care center is to increase accessibility, convenience in a more aesthetically pleasing environment, but also because it would be an efficient venue so we could offer health care at a cheaper price. Having a duplicate service in the same town threatens everyone’s ability to offer health care at the cheapest price,” said Davis.
QHR: Outpatient centers might ‘wall’ out bigger providers
Growth is roaring through Montrose and the city needs to have medical services in place to meet the demand the new patient base will have, Gunter said. If it can’t, then the market becomes all the more attractive for a larger entity to come in — not just with an outpatient facility, but with an actual hospital that could crush a not-for-profit hospital, he said.
“Our new center will help the local hospital, even though there is concern it will help the local hospital,” he said.
He also said QHR’s data show inpatient “leakage” from the hospital as well as outpatient revenue leakage. Gunter provided figures that the Montrose Daily Press could not immediately verify with Montrose Regional Health.
“If we capture that outpatient service, that could translate to more revenue to the hospital,” Gunter said. Complex cases and procedures would require hospital care and those would go to Montrose Regional Health, he said.
“What we’re focused on is not inpatient as much as outpatient. When we look at the Montrose market, we were looking at leakage, but also at the growth,” said Gunter.
QHR considered development and construction as well as other indicators of population and economic growth, in them, finding significant opportunity.
Gunter said QHR isn’t the only health care entity to take note of that.
A larger entity could come into Montrose and build a hospital; however, if there is sufficient access to patient care as the population and its demand for care increase, that protects the market and provides stability within it, Gunter said.
He also said the market here will bear both COMC and the MRH ambulatory care center.
“If we don’t do it, somebody else will do it,” he said.
QHR still operates in the region and was in the Montrose market for decades, so it understands what is happening, he added: “We want to continue to invest because we think Montrose is a great market.”
Sufficient specialties and outpatient facilities in place would build a “wall” of sorts to discourage large-scale providers that could provide both inpatient and outpatient care here, Gunter said, adding that more options spells a win for patients.
“We serve not-for-profit hospitals all over the country,” Gunter said. “We will work hard to support the Montrose hospital. Right now, it looks competitive. I see why people are concerned, but we’re not just some outsider walking in.”
Montrose Regional Health’s board also is concerned about a larger entity coming into town to capitalize on the market — that is part of what informed the decision to launch an ambulatory care center.
In MRH’s eyes, QHR is the large national provider coming to town, Davis said, adding that QHR manages hospitals in the region to which it could direct care.
“I don’t think it’s going to help health care for our community or for our patients,” Davis said.
Also, she said, inpatient care is decreasing nationally as Medicare/Medicaid pushes patients to outpatient procedures and care. This, too, drove the decision to open the ambulatory center, which is proceeding as scheduled.
“It’s us keeping up with the latest in health care trends,” Davis said.
“ … But it (COMC) is our reality. We’ve been working on our project for years. We’ve done our homework. Our ambulatory care center will be a really great asset for the community.”
Part of QHR’s mission is to strengthen the more than 200 community hospitals it serves, Gunter said. “We were part of this community for so long. We saw a need. … We don’t try to hurt hospitals or we wouldn’t have 200.”
Montrose ripe for ‘destination medicine’
Gunter said QHR began considering an outpatient center here some time ago and that he had not known about MRH’s planned center. As QHR was looking into the market for outpatient care facilities, Gunter discovered the Colorado Outdoors complex. He was so impressed that he said he wishes he could replicate the concept elsewhere.
“I’ve got plenty of communities in this country that would cry for Colorado Outdoors,” Gunter said. The complex effectively puts housing, manufacturing and retail/lodging/restaurants in one location.
“Hospitals need economic development and outpatient centers need fuel for that. Communities like Montrose, I know some don’t want it to grow … but Montrose is growing. The needs are coming,” Gunter said.
“The big systems are eyeing Montrose right now. I think that will hurt the hospital way more.”
The COMC will add more outpatient services and specialties, Scott Nation, senior vice president of Velocity Surgical Management, said in Wednesday’s announcement.
“Our mission is to help communities retain and grow their local health care in order to best serve their respective communities,” he said.
Gunter in the announcement said the providers and expanded specialties that are expected to come on board will help the COMC become a destination for outpatient care and “bring a strong brand for patients traveling from outside Colorado to Montrose to receive needed outpatient surgical services.”
Later Wednesday, Gunter said “destination medicine” is growing nationally. He asked people to visualize a well-known specialist flying in for a few days a month for surgical or oncology services and patients from outside of Montrose flying in to take advantage of those services.
“We see that happening around the country, where destination medicine is becoming a choice now for employers and others to bring cases,” Gunter said.
The region brings distinct advantages to the table: The proximity of resort communities like Telluride to Montrose; the Montrose Regional Airport and, not far from the airport, Colorado Outdoors, he said.
“We have some vision around specialities we want to do. We’re also looking at regional services,” he said, adding that was especially so with respect to destination medicine capabilities.
The COMC will be built close to the Fairfield by Marriott hotel and the new location for Trattoria Di Sofia. It joins a growing group of businesses to locate on the Colorado Outdoors development. In addition to the center, the hotel and the restaurant, new tenants moving in include Colorado Yurt, Shelter Distilling, Bright Beginning’s expanded child care center and a specialty fitness/wellness satellite location for Montrose Recreation District.
Ground could break on the COMC as soon as this spring.
The project cost is currently estimated at about $30 million, although the figure ultimately depends on what services and partnerships come in. Gunter said the amount could go up, however, funding is in place and it does not include a funding ask from the City of Montrose.
“It’s a funded project in our eyes. We’re just going through the process of architectural (design) and engineering to move toward a construction start date,” he said.
“Fortunately, the Colorado Outdoors saves us a lot of time. Other businesses are coming in. It’s already developed to add businesses. It’s a beautiful set-up for the community as well.”
Gunter reiterated QHR intends to build an outpatient center here, not a hospital.
“We will support the local hospital just like we do in other parts of the country. We’ve never built an outpatient center that put a hospital out of business,” he said.
As Davis had noted Medicare/Medicaid’s push toward outpatient procedures when possible, Gunter said insurance payers are also shifting that direction.
“The hospital can do what they want to do, but at the end of the day, we think there is enough capability there (Montrose) and opportunity to be successful. We’re not trying to overbuild the center, we’re trying to personalize it to what we see in the market,” he said.