Questions arise as corpse-abuse bill proceeds

A bill to increase the penalty for abuse of a corpse is now before the Legislature’s judiciary committee.
The bill, brought by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta/Mesa County, would elevate the offense from a class-2 misdemeanor to a class-6 felony (see the Jan. 18 Montrose Daily Press).
Although Soper brought the legislation forward because of the ongoing investigation into Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors’ alleged dismemberment and sale of human bodies, not everyone affected by that case is entirely on board.
“It’s very vague. A good lawyer is going to be able to get around it,” said Rick Neuendorf of Montrose on Friday, adding that he is also disappointed the bill as written would not make abuse of a corpse a higher-level felony.
Neuendorf lost his wife, Cherrie, in 2013 and — he thought — had her cremated at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors. But in 2018, the FBI informed him Cherrie’s body had been sold, not cremated, Neuendorf said.
Sunset Mesa operated in Montrose until February of 2018, when the FBI served warrants there and at its associated Donor Services Inc. Both businesses have closed.
Civil court filings allege families were given incorrect cremains, or concrete mix instead of ashes, and that bodies were sold without permission or knowledge of next of kin. Owner Megan Hess denies these allegations.
Soper deemed the matter — which has not to-date led to criminal charges and is now in the hands of the U.S. Attorney’s Office — an “atrocity.”
His measure, House Bill 1148, “Offenses Committed Against A Deceased Human Body,” retains the current statutory definition of abuse of a corpse, which is defined as removing a body or remains from a grave or other place of sepulcher without consent, or treating a body or remains in a way that “would outrage normal family sensibilities.”
Neuendorf said the language needs to be more specific.
“A good attorney is going to be able to beat that in court. What are normal family sensibilities?” he said.
“If they would just even clarify it to make it more specific and make it at least a class-5 felony. It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s a drop in the ocean.”
Forgery is a class-5 felony, Neuendorf noted. “This is not as bad as forgery?”
Soper said he is open to amendments and has been looking a language to revise the bill, especially when it comes to clarity in statute pertaining to theft of a body. He has also considered a higher penalty range for abuse of a corpse. Implementing the bill will come at a cost associated with the work and services the judicial system and Department of Corrections must provide. The greater the penalty range, the greater the cost tends to be.
“It’s going to be tough from a fiscal point of view, because every time you move it into the felony range, it has a higher fiscal note,” Soper said.
“Unfortunately, you have to balance justice with economics, which I hate to do. But I’m certainly going to have those conversations and I have already started them with a few other lawmakers.”
Soper said he is not opposed to clarifying the definition of abuse of a corpse, although courts have established a specific meaning for the language Neuendorf cited.
“The courts in some ways have developed a clearer a meaning. I am open to having a clearer meaning and to codifying the court’s interpretation as well,” Soper said.
“Very rarely is the first version of a bill the last version. Sometimes, you have to introduce the bill just to get something out there and get people to actually make suggestions for edits and amendments.”
Soper said that seeing a possible bill on paper can inspire and encourage stakeholders to speak up, since it demonstrates sincerity.
House Bill 1148 as it is currently written precludes a person from being convicted of both abuse of corpse and tampering with a deceased human body in the same incident. The latter offense is a class-3 felony and pertains to actions to conceal or alter a body in an attempt to hide evidence or otherwise interfere with legal proceedings.
Soper previously said the tampering law is distinct from what is alleged to have happened with Sunset Mesa and Neuendorf said “it wouldn’t cover what we had.”
But if abuse of a corpse is elevated to the felony level, he wants tougher penalties and more clarity, he reiterated.
“What I want is to see it cleaned up where it makes it more specific, so people can understand what it means, so it would not be so easy for an attorney to beat it in court, and (for the bill) to increase penalties from a class-6 (felony) to at least a class-5,” Neuendorf said.
“Personally, I would like to see it a whole lot stiffer than that.”
