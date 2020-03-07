Questions linger after mag chloride plant meeting

The City of Montrose and representatives from GMCO met with Tortilla Flats residents on March 5 at Anciano Towers to address their concerns about the magnesium chloride storage tanks now under construction at one of the neighborhood’s entrances.
Community engagement specialist Bethany Maher facilitated the meeting, which began with a presentation by Bruce Juelfs, head of sales and marketing at GMCO. Jeremy Henderson, president of GMCO — the company installing the tanks — and other representatives were also present to help answer community questions.
“We want to be good neighbors, we want to explain what we do and answer some of those questions about what’s going on down the street,” Juelfs said. “Magnesium chloride is a natural product … it’s a very organic product, and that’s one of the things we wanted to inform you guys.”
Juelfs also said the tanks are being built in part to reduce transportation costs and for overall efficiency, plus the company will be taking steps to make the site less unappealing, including with shorter tanks and a slatted privacy fence.
“We want to try to be the best neighbors we can,” Juelfs said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to be good partners with you, and that’s why we’re here tonight.”
During a break, residents submitted written questions via city representatives. Not all attendees were satisfied with that format.
“It seems really discombobulated, it just seems pretty crazy to me. A while back I did some observation of court reporting and how people structure forums, and this is not it. This is ridiculous,” said Andres Atencio. He said the structure of the Q&A session was not conducive to properly addressing all residents’ concerns.
Citizens voiced their fears about respiratory health, smell, and traffic surrounding the storage site. Many residents were also worried about GMCO’s plans in case of an emergency leak or spill of the product.
GMCO representatives and Maher explained that the magnesium chloride would be contained and secured, and that truck traffic would only be coming in and out on North Ninth Street.
While David Carroll, manager of Anciano Towers, thought the meeting was informative, he also said it should have taken place a long time ago. He further expressed concern over the lack of public access to an emergency plan in the event of a spill or leak of the magnesium chloride.
The meeting was called to a close due to time restrictions around 7 p.m. with some community questions still left unanswered, which frustrated some attendees. Maher and Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler assured attendees that the information will be made available to them.
“There were many questions [Wednesday] night, and GMCO and the city were not able to answer all of them during the meeting,” said Morgenthaler. “The city will be compiling the questions and answers from the meeting last night, including questions that we did not get to at the meeting, and sharing them on social media, the City of Montrose website, and through the City Beat newsletter.”
Morgenthaler also said that the city plans to inform residents of updates in the GMCO operation as it moves forward.
“The city has asked GMCO to proactively share information with the city before any changes occur at the site that were not outlined [Wednesday] night, even if they do not require approval or permitting from the city,” Morgenthaler said.
“GMCO and the city are now in good contact with one another. We understand how valuable it is to share information with neighboring residents about GMCO operations.”
Maher emphasized that residents with further questions can reach out to her at bmaher@cityofmontrose.org, and that the City of Montrose will continue to facilitate communications with the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, including a meeting about La Raza Park improvements on March 16.
