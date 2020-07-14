It could be months before Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigators will have additional evidence from California police to help determine what led to the shooting death of Nola McCullough and the presumed suicide of her husband, Jason McCullough.
Deputies responding to the couple’s Delta County home July 3, after concerned coworkers could not reach Nola McCullough, found the 49-year-old woman deceased in a bedroom.
Sheriff Mark Taylor said she sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.
After learning Jason McCullough, 40, might be in Santa Monica, California, the DCSO contacted police there, who were able to locate his vehicle. Taylor said McCullough was alive when Santa Monica police found him, but sustained a likely self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital there.
Although Taylor said California investigators are “pretty confident” the death was a suicide, he was told the autopsy report likely would not be completed for at least three months.
Delta investigators are awaiting that information, as well as continuing to work to arrive at a possible motive in both deaths.
The DCSO also continues its investigation into an unrelated double death in Hotchkiss in April, when a couple was found dead in their home, with young children at the scene.
Taylor said these deaths appear to have been the result of murder-suicide, but that investigators are continuing to follow leads.
“We’re fairly confident in what took place, but we’re following every investigative lead to determine what took place that night,” he said.
• Sara Lane deaths investigation
The Montrose Police Department is actively investigating the July 1 deaths of a man and his son in a home on Sara E. Lane.
Thomas Courser, 73, and Andrew Courser, 34, were discovered dead in their home, after a lengthy police response that included the Special Weapons and Tactics teams of MPD and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause and manner of death for each man is pending.
Chief Blaine Hall said on Monday that the police are not looking for anyone in connection with the deaths. Detectives continue working with the coroner’s office and assessing the evidence, but Hall could not say more.
“We still don’t have a lot of answers,” he said.
