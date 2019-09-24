Chris Quintana was one of the good guys — actually, one of the very best! His wife Bennie (Florence) was also very special. They were married in Grand Junction in 1944. He was 17; she was 16. The marriage lasted almost 70 years before Chris passed away at the age of 87, having often referred to Bennie as his helper and his partner.
Since Chris lost his mother at the age of seven, he was raised by his Aunt Ruben and Uncle J. D. Quintana. He was an A student at the parochial school and became an entrepreneur at a very early age, taking pencils from his mother’s store in order to sell them at school.
Chris came to Montrose from the San Luis Valley in 1932 in order to start his freshman year in high school, “... but I didn’t go,” he said. “I went to work at the cheese factory ... and I worked cleaning the floor and windows in Day’s Cleaners...then I washed dishes at Montrose Cafe.”
Chris and Bennie became proud parents to three children; Christie, Larry and Linda. Larry was known for his willingness to help others, just like his father.
Chris worked at various restaurants in Montrose for several years. He started working at Stockmen’s Cafe (320 E. Main where Colorado Boy is today) for Gene Gorrono in 1959, became the manager, then bought the place in 1967. For almost 30 years, their restaurant was one of the most popular in town, featuring daily specials, good home-cooked food and Mexican specialties.
They sometimes had lively Mexican bands with Mariachi vocalists who delighted diners at their tables. Everyone was made to feel welcome. It didn’t matter who you were—white, brown, black or purple; judge, lawyer, sheep herder, cattleman; artist, musician, politician or movie star—you were all the same once you walked through Stockmen’s door. An excellent bartender, Chris listened, but didn’t judge; however, they both felt strongly that it was important to always keep order in their establishment.
“I always go for the tough one first,” he used to say, “and sometimes those guys are pretty tough! If there’s trouble, it’s usually because of the drinking. If we sell it to them, it’s up to us to take care of them.”
Chris loved to tell the story of the day he was back in the kitchen working on a batch of chili for the lunch crowd. His waitress came running into the kitchen.
“Chris, you’ve got to get up front, quick! John Wayne just walked in.”
Wiping his hands on his apron, he headed up front where three men were seated on the bar stools.
“Hello, Duke. How are you?”
He then proceeded behind the bar and reached for the Jim Beam bottle and three double shot glasses, placing them in front of the guests. He filled each glass, then placed a glass of water alongside each one.
John Wayne was stunned, asking if he had ever seen him before and how he knew what he liked to drink.
“I just watched you in the Green Berets and noticed that when the bartender poured you a drink, the bottle he grabbed had a Jim Beam label, so I knew that’s what you like.”
“That’s my man,” laughed Wayne who became a frequent visitor at Stockmen’s for the duration of the time he was here for the filming of the original True Grit. Hard to believe that was 50 years ago!
Some of the other celebrities who enjoyed the local old-west flavor of Stockmen’s were Wayne’s counterpart, Glen Campbell, Glen Ford who was here during the filming of “The Sheepman,” Billy Martin, manager of the New York Yankees, Coach McCartney of Colorado University, Shirley MacLaine and Daryl Hannah. Most of their signatures were carved into the wooden bar.
Another day that stuck in Chris’s mind was just a routine busy noon hour where clientele were arriving through not only the front door, but the back door and through the kitchen to the dining area. Many who worked at the courthouse on S. First found that way to be very handy. Many were lawyers, District Attorneys and Judges.
The difference that day was that the food inspector was in the kitchen. When everyone started entering and traipsing through the kitchen, the inspector asked Chris, “Do you always have that door unlocked and people coming in that way?”
“No, not always,” Chris casually replied. “Just during the busy times.”
Chris remembered many of the big sheep operators, including Stuart Hofmann, Frank Paxton, the Juttens, Gene Chuchuru, Roy Case, Gene Gorrono, the Donnellys--the list goes on. He also knew most of the herders and had personally visited and delivered supplies to the sheep camps, enjoying meals prepared by the herders themselves. Some of the herders spent their winters in the Central Hotel across from Stockmen’s. Chris offered to help them set up bank accounts, then manage their money for them in order to stretch it through the winter months.
Quintana’s main policy was that no one who came into Stockmen’s would leave hungry, thirsty or broke. A person who had no money still got a meal and Quintana was known to slip a buck or two into a guy’s pocket now and then.
“We have a motto at Stockmen’s; All of our customers make us happy; some by coming and some by going.”
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.