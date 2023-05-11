Montrose’s quilting scene may not be loud, but the community has neatly threaded itself together to not only put on an annual quilting show but donate their free-time to many deserving causes as well.
While the different quilting groups in Montrose may meet on different days and have their own mini culture complete with unique traditions, there are a few things they all have in common: camaraderie focused on growing their skills and charity work.
Columbine Quilters
One thing Paula Millsapps, member of Columbine Quilters since the mid-2000s, wants to clarify is that Columbine Quilters here in Montrose is not a competitive or conforming group.
The group has “a lot of fellowship” and while there is nothing wrong with a little competition, explained Millsapps, group members are not there to tell each other what to make.
Columbine Quilters started in the fall of 1993; it will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this October.
“Columbine is the small group,” said Millsapps, when comparing it to other local quilting groups. Although she clarified, “There’s room for everybody.”
Right now Columbine Quilters have about 15-20 members who meet the first Saturday of every month, 9 a.m., at the Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way.
While sewing sessions are not easy during meetings (those sewing machines are pretty hard to transport) they usually start with a little bit of business before moving into “bring and brag,” which most people will recognize as a time where members may show and talk about their most recent projects.
The group also takes on a handful of community service projects.
Millsapps explained that over the last three decades Columbine Quilters have done just about any community service sewing project you can think of. “Creating something is a wonderful way to feel peaceful, helpful, and that you are giving something back.”
One of the group's biggest projects is making pillowcases through Heads at Ease, which gives their work to deployed soldiers.
Rebecca Chatham, a member of both Columbine and San Juan Quilters, heads up the Heads at Ease donations here in Montrose. Over the last half decade or so that she has been working with Heads at Ease, she has made 370 pillowcases. Just last year she made 150, not including the ones she has collected from her two quilting groups.
In fact, this Friday she is mailing out more overseas.
The group receives a lot of donations from the community for its charity work, and at every meeting has a giveaway table where people can donate their leftover fabric, patterns, and thread.
If interested, you may check them out for two meetings. At the third you will be asked to join, which has an annual fee of $20.
Again, Millsapps stressed that members can pick and choose what they want to participate in. The group is open to all quilters, beginners to advanced alike, women and men (the latter Millsapps says you have to watch out for because “they do some really really awesome stuff.”)
“Just come and check it out. If it fits your interests and things keep coming,” finished Millsapps.
Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado
Like Columbine Quilters, the Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado has been around for 30 years, since April.
Friendship currently has about 83 members.
One of the women who was an original member of the guild — and according to Hatfield “quite a force” — was Myrtle Hogue. To this day, the guild offers the Myrtle Hogue Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000.
The scholarship goes out to either a high schooler or adult looking for further education in some form of art. This year the scholarship was given to MHS senior Andrew Jutten, who created one of the school’s Red Hawks logos.
“We are very active in our community,” said Jean Hatfield, who joined the group in 2019 and is this year’s president.
Their projects prove just how active members are. During the holidays the group gathers hats, gloves, and socks to donate to Haven House in Olathe and others.
Every month Friendship Quilters collect what they call “caring quilts” which are given to a dozen different charities in town.
Over the last couple of years they have hosted a Quilt and Toy challenge, where members are challenged to make a quilt inspired by a toy. Last year, this challenge resulted in nearly 50 quilts donated to Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center.
Friendship Quilters meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St., at 9:30 a.m.
Members also hold a show and tell for members to share their work, and many of their meetings will include a short educational program or an outside speaker. For their May 25th meeting, the Friendship Quilters will work together to sew and prep a quilt to give it away.
The guild welcomes interested individuals to come to its meetings, where after the third you will be invited to join. Annual fees are $30, less if you join later in the year.
As Hatfield said, if you want to join the guild the “best way is to come to the meeting and see what we’re about.”
San Juan Quilters
The San Juan Quilters meet on the second Saturday of each month at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive. Members typically gather around 8:30 a.m.
“Community outreach is the focus of our group,” said Jan Rosenbaum, current president of the guild.
San Juan’s community service is also extensive.
Just last year the quilters donated 57 quilts (some of which are smaller quilts made for people who require wheelchairs), nearly 300 knit caps for the hospital and other groups, 40 pillowcases for Heads at Ease, 100 blankets to people in Papua New Guinea, and 48 various home items, such as dishcloths, for tornado victims in Kentucky.
During the June meeting, San Juan Quilters is hosting a "sew-in," where members bring their machines to make more pillowcases for Heads at Ease.
The guild utilizes everything on hand. It also has a scrap table full of materials that end up being used for their various charity projects. Any leftover fabric, zippers, and other materials are sent out to communities who will put it to use.
For those who are looking for more community when it comes to crafting, some members of San Juan Quilters gather every Wednesday morning, from around 9 a.m. to noon, at Crossroads to work on their individual projects, chat, and share tips.
While quite a few quilters are part of this group — referred to as the Huggy Bunch — those who paint, knit, embroider, or craft in some other way have a space in this group as well.
Anyone is welcome to drop in, and the Huggy Bunch does not take annual fees.
Norma Brim, one of Huggy Bunch’s original members, shared how the Huggy Bunch started years ago as a small group of women who met at one of their houses. She has since seen it grow to a group of up to 14 individuals who create and share with the community.
The annual fee to join San Juan Quilters is $15. Rosenbaum explained they “always wanna keep it low” for members.
They also welcome anyone who is interested in joining.
“If they wanna learn,” remarked Brim, “Come on!”
Black Canyon Quilt Show:
All three quilt groups commit their time and efforts for the annual Black Canyon Quilt Show. Aside from members of each guild having their work on display, many volunteer to help set up and run the show.
Representatives from each group also make up the show’s board of directors.
The show first started in 1996 with a group of women from Friendship Quilters. The quilt show is a charitable, nonprofit organization.
Last year, said Rosenbaum, the show had 120 quilts of various sizes.
Aside from the quilt show, the event also includes educational classes that people can join and a boutique full of items that the groups have made.
Every year the board chooses a different organization to send the boutique’s proceeds to. Last year, proceeds went to the local Boys & Girls Club; this year, explained Brim, the board has chosen Shepherd’s Hand, which provides food and services to the poor and homeless people in the Montrose area.
This year the Black Canyon Quilt Show will be held at the Montrose Pavilion July 14 - 16. There will be an entry fee for the public.
You can find more information at https://blackcanyonquiltshow.com/.