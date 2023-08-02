Recent rainfall has also helped the crews on the Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County, in advance of drying conditions and decreasing humidity forecasted for later in the week.
The lightning-sparked blaze that ignited last week was pushing 1,700 acres as of Wednesday, with 38% containment and about 419 people fighting it.
The moisture made for some slick roads, however, fire behavior remained moderate Wednesday afternoon, said Rick Barton, public information officer for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team I.
“We still have a lot of moisture in the area from the past two days. We are making some good progress there because of it,” he said.
As conditions again dry out, though, smoke and activity may begin “perking up” in the interior of the fire. Barton said crews have been able to conduct some burning along the edge of the established fire line to create a buffer zone where, ideally, any fire activity propelled by lower humidity, increasing temperatures, or wind, would be deprived of fuel and not spread further.
“The moderating weather has helped us get a lot of work done,” Barton said.
“Saturday is kind of a test day for us,” he added, as that day, higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected. “It’s kind of a chance for us to really see how well our progress is going.”
Operations Section Chief Rob Powell, in a video update Wednesday morning, pointed out sections where the fire line has been well-established.
“The grasses and sage are not carrying fire right now, but as you guys know, the dark timber, the mixed con (conifer) and the bug-kill is what’s carrying this fire,” he told teams.
Some sections of the fire are considered contained and crews are optimistic that nothing will escape from the established fire lines there, but Powell cautioned that “contained” does not necessarily mean “out.”
He noted the fire area received “several shots of rain” that moderated spread. Powell, too, said that as conditions dry, crews get the chance to introduce fire to bring it down to containment lines.
The Lowline Fire was first reported the morning of July 26, about 14 miles northwest of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte, burning on a ridge between Squirrel and Mill creeks. A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for Gunnison County Road 727 (Mill Creek); however, a pre-evacuation order for residents along County Road 818 to the intersection of County Road 730 (Ohio Creek) has been lifted, according to Gunnison County Emergency Management information.
Barton said Wednesday afternoon that as of last report, no structures had been lost.
“Burnouts” to create buffers or reduce dense fuels account for some of the growth in acres burned, he also noted.
“The increase in acreage is basically what we are burning out in the sections that are unburned, that might pose a danger later on,” Barton said.
These are areas of heavy, downed, dead timber, where natural burns have not occurred for some time. Such areas are hazardous for firefighters to go.
“It is safer for us to go to a safe place we can access, without endangering our firefighters and burning out little (places) of fuel between our line and the fire itself,” he said. “It puts a buffer.”
As conditions allow, firefighters can use a helicopter to deploy plastic spheres (called “ping-pongs”) with a fertilizer material that will ignite within about 10 seconds of hitting the ground to start small burnouts in places crews cannot safely access. “That takes fuel away from the fire,” Barton said.
Multiple crews are engaged in work like building additional fire lines, monitoring hot spots along the buffer, mop-up, and structure protection. At identified structures, crews have established sprinklers, pumps and holder tanks with several hundred gallons of water, “so if a fire starts to threaten that structure, they turn on those pumps and spray the vegetation around the home,” Barton explained.
In areas of intense fuel buildup, fire is good for the landscape, however, public and firefighter safety is the first priority, he added. Teams assessed about 10 structures near the fire and evacuated five that were occupied. “We protect their lives and we try to protect their homes. Then we started focusing on the forest health more,” Barton said.
The Lowline Fire is putting off heavy smoke, with a tell-tale plume easily visible from U.S. 50 in Gunnison County. Barton acknowledged some public concerns, especially from outdoor recreationists.
“There will be smoke coming out of this fire for quite a while. There’s a lot of dead and downed trees in this area. It’s really doing a lot of good in the forest area,” he said. “We want people to know even though it does curtail recreational opportunities for a while, it’s really doing, overall, a lot of good for the country there. It will make a lot of new growth and clean up the ground for wildlife and recreation folks.”