Recent rainfall has also helped the crews on the Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County, in advance of drying conditions and decreasing humidity forecasted for later in the week.

The lightning-sparked blaze that ignited last week was pushing 1,700 acres as of Wednesday, with 38% containment and about 419 people fighting it.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

