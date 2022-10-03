Rains doused Montrose all weekend, swelling rivers and flooding out some residents on Ida Road, where a deputy used a paddleboard to reach homes with a warning.
Elsewhere in the region, flooding and debris crossed roads and, in rural San Miguel County, triggered rock falls onto roadways, especially Colorado 145 between Norwood and Telluride.
In all, the National Weather Service measured 1.02 inches falling here in a 24-hour period, based on what was collected at the Montrose Regional Airport official site — a drenching.
Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins was assessing damage on Ida Road Monday afternoon, hours after localized flooding brought out deputies, his staff, road and bridge department workers and responders from Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association.
At about 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, the county responded to localized flooding on Ida and nearby roads, as well as off Landfill and 6500 roads.
Hawkins said the county alerted people in about seven or so homes that waters were rising. He said a few opted to evacuate, although others chose to stay and monitor the water levels.
Deputies responding to calls about flooding in the area noticed about 10 homes in and near the 63000 block of Ida Road, where water stood 2 to 2.5 deep, and also found a horse barn standing in about a foot of water, Montrose County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Ty Cox said.
“They made the decision to go by the residences to let them know about the flooding. They didn’t know if the water was going to rise any further,” Cox said.
One of the deputies used a paddle board to reach homes, in case there were very young or very elderly people inside who would need help getting out.
Cox said most people who were contacted opted to stay.
Localized flooding also closed GG25 Road at the Coke Ovens on the West End of the county. DD31 Road and County Rod 90 saw mudslides that were being cleared on Monday.
Others reported high water along Banner Road, with the arroyo near 6000 Road bouncing high water up toward road-level.
The Uncompahgre and Gunnison rivers were roaring with high, sediment-heavy water on Monday, engorged by the weekend’s storms, which also brought some snow to higher elevations.
Because of the recent rain, the Bureau of Reclamation began decreasing releases from Aspinall Unit dams, dropping them from 1,250 cubic feet per second to 1,050 cfs on Monday. The heavy rains reduced demands at the Gunnison Tunnel, BuRec reported.
As of Monday, flows in the lower Gunnison River were above their baseflow target of 790 cfs, with flows expected to remain above baseflow for the foreseeable future.
Tunnel diversions were 950 cfs and flows in the Gunnison through the Black Canyon were about 350 cfs.
After the release change, the tunnel diversions should hit around 750 cfs and flows through the canyon should remain near 350. These projections are based on provisional data that is subject to review and changing weather conditions. Questions can be directed to BuRec hydrologist Erik Knight, 970-248-0629 or eknight@usbur.gov.
Montrose and the rest of the region got locked under a flow in a type of storm system that usually passes from east to west; however, this time around, the flow separated from the system and perched over the area.
“It just kind of sat over the northern Rockies late last week until today. That kept us right in a favored position to keep getting showers and thunderstorms several days in a row. Everyone got a good dose of rain,” NWS meteorologist Dennis Phillps said Monday.
Although the rainfall between Saturday and Monday was robust and impressive, it was not enough to put Montrose at normal precipitation levels for the year in total. The NWS has recorded 5.03 inches of precip since Jan. 1. “Unfortunately, that’s 1.33 inches below normal,” Phillips said.
The recent rainfall is a good kickstart for the month all the same; Phillips said it is helping with the drought.
Plus, this coming weekend brings another chance at rain. “We might be on a wet track for the next few weeks or so,” he said.
Predictions for winter have varied between sources, however, Phillips said the “triple La Niña year” favors the northern part of the U.S. with moisture and the far northern part of Colorado for above-normal snow. Southern mountains are looking at below-normal snow, he said.
“Most of us are right in the middle, so it could be either way,” Phillips said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is readying for the winter, with respect to the safety project in Little Blue Creek Canyon, about 30 miles east of Montrose on U.S. 50.
The road there is currently mostly dirt and gravel as blasting and widening continue. The roadway through the project area will have temporary asphalt pavement by the end of October, a representative of American Civil Constructors West Coast said. Once there is consistent snowfall, project work will halt for the winter.
The road is right now open to single-lane, alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The road is closed to traffic overnight Monday through Thursday.
It opens to two-way traffic, with no closures from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Monday.
For project updates and closure information, visit www.US50info.com, or sign up for text alerts by texting us50 to 21000.
