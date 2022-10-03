Rains doused Montrose all weekend, swelling rivers and flooding out some residents on Ida Road, where a deputy used a paddleboard to reach homes with a warning.

Elsewhere in the region, flooding and debris crossed roads and, in rural San Miguel County, triggered rock falls onto roadways, especially Colorado 145 between Norwood and Telluride.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

