The finals of the 2019 Mountain States Ranch Rodeo series will be held this weekend at the Montrose County Event Center.
Working cowboys and cowgirls who run the real Rocky Mountain ranches perform the final two go-rounds of the year. The grand entry is at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Sunday at 10 a.m. is the Cowboy Church.
Besides the rodeo events, there will be a Western Heritage Expo starting at 1 Friday afternoon and at 9 a.m. Saturday. The expo is a showcase of ranching, agriculture, service providers, and crafts and skills demos. At 7 a.m. Saturday, the Olthe/Montrose Future Farmers will stage a pancake breakfast. There will be a draft horse competition Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Team sorts will go at 1 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Ticket prices are $12 for fans 18 and over and $7 for youngsters 6-17. Those younger than 6 get in for free.
The Mountains States Ranch Rodeo series was founded by two Montrose cowboys, Kent Wollert, former operator of the Alpine Ranch and Doug Roberts, a business developer who also owns stock in the Elite Pro Bull Riders Association, which runs 25 sanctioned events every year. Wollert now owns the entire MSRR operation. The Montrose event is the last of the five events in the 2019 series.
