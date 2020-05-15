Mark Roberts had $6,000 to his name in the early ‘80s after the Carter crash. That was all that was left of his and his family’s good fortune in the sheep ranching business. Interest rates had passed 20%. Unemployment was off the scale, inflation was rampant. The market had all but disappeared.
“I lost everything — home, farm, implements. I had $6,000 in the bank, that was it,” said the soft-spoken, 71-year-old with five grandkids. That was 76 years after his grandfather, Walter, ventured from Kentucky to Montrose. Here, he joined a few other sheepherders who had set up shop as well. Over the years, the Roberts Clan built a successful farming and sheepherding business. Then it evaporated. Mark will tell you that it was politics that killed not only his business, but many others.
This week, the family celebrates 114 years in business on the Western Slope, as Mark, his brother Toby, his sons AJ and Willie, and son-in-law Stacy (married to daughter Jody) are getting the Roberts cows ready for the drive up Roubideaux Creek and onto the Uncompahgre Plateau, or one of several other summer range locales that they use.
Obviously, like others who have fought to survive and prosper, the Roberts never gave up.
This past Monday found the family gathered at what used to be the Roberts feedlot on F Road west of Delta. That was where, over the past week, they put the Roberts family brands on all the calves born this spring. Each one of the family members has their own registered brand. Mark’s Lazy-M-Slant brand goes on about 400 head. The other four brands appear on another 400 head. The calves branded this spring will go to market next winter.
On moving day, the family gathered with a half-dozen heavy-duty pickups and long stock trailers. That day it was AJ’s mama cows and spring calves that were loaded to be moved to a pasture near Pea Green. Around June 1, the family will saddle up and herd the stock up the hill to the Plateau.
“It’s not a hard climb for the animals. We take three days, usually, to get them to the permit land,” Mark explained, after the last of the Hereford/Angus stock is loaded into the trailers. While the rest of the family takes a break from the intense sorting and loading job, Mark talks about the Roberts cattle operation and his life.
“There I was with $6,000, no place to go, and no way to feed my wife and kids,” Mark said. He thought about getting a job, “But there weren’t many jobs around, if you recall.”
So, this Montrose native, who still properly pronounces both syllables of the city’s name, started looking for some land or a farm that he could buy, with no money down and owner financing.
“I found a small farm near Pea Green, where the folks were getting on in years and wanted to get out of farming,” Roberts said. “We made a deal where I would make payments to them and then make a balloon payment (after I sold some lambs and wool) to get it paid off.”
Roberts took the $6,000 he had in the bank and bought some sheep. Then he did what he knew best — produce livestock. He says it took a few years, but things turned around and he regained solvency. He transitioned into the cattle business, operating a cow/calf ranch and then a feedlot. His choices always involved the family. To this day, Roberts says that they don’t hire anyone. Everything that needs doing is done by someone in the family. They run a lean, clean operation. They watch their expenses and work hard (and long). But, truth be known, the Roberts are just like almost everybody else in the cattle business, they are treading water — deep water.
“I took a two hundred dollar per head hit last year,” said Roberts. “If that happens again this year, I don’t know if I can hang on.”
Roberts sees several issues that affect the industry that allow prices to the producer to continue to slide.
“It mostly has to do with politicians,” said Roberts. One of the issues where he thinks politicians failed the country and the ag business was Congress’ refusal to put Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) on meat packaging.
“If they put the COOL label on the meat packages, that would put our U.S. products at about 80 percent of the market,” Roberts said. Roberts explained that the U.S. imports a lot of beef and the politicians seem to be looking out for everyone but the American rancher.
Roberts looks across the 100 or so acres of forage silos and steel fences that used to be his feedlot.
“I finally got tired of fighting the politicians and environmentalists to keep the feedlot going,” he said. They claimed that the runoff from the feedlot was contaminating the nearby streams. “It was costing too much to fight them. So, we shut it down.”
“I am not too impressed with (Sonny) Perdue at the USDA,” Roberts said. “I do think the R-Calf USA outfit is trying to get some things done.”
R-Calf, which lost their nuisance case against the Beef Check Off Program, has become quite vocal as a proponent of busting up what they consider to be a monopoly in the cattle business.
“We have a real problem with the meat packing companies,” Roberts said bluntly. He thinks it is obvious that the packers are working together to give the producers as little as they can get away with, while jacking up what they get from the retailer. Retail meat prices have flowed upward, especially given the supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus, but cattle and other stock producers keep getting lower prices.
Roberts agrees there is a bottleneck in the beef production process with Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and Smithfield controlling more than 80 percent of the feedlot cattle in the country. “I am glad to see the president ask the Department of Justice to look into the meat packing industry. It is a bad situation, we get what they give us, which isn’t enough to break even,” Roberts said.
If anything, the prices we get should be higher. “There is a shortage of beef in the country,” he said. “The American cattle industry is not producing enough, which is why we have imports.”
On the other side of the coin, government regulations and anti-livestock lobbies put roadblocks in the way of more production.
While he applauds the area producers who are trying to sell direct to consumers, in these difficult times, he doesn’t think that is the long-term solution. “Finishing steers for slaughter is not what we do in a cow/calf operation,” he said. Roberts added that if someone came up with a good co-op plan for a larger scale operation, he would be amenable to discussing it.
Meanwhile, Roberts says he lost $50,000 last year, and this year doesn’t look promising. At 71, it is a bit late for another change for him, and he is concerned about what he leaves for AJ and Willie and the rest of the family.
“It’s my life, it is what I do,” he said. Even with the troubles, it is the life he loves. And there are good times. Mostly, it’s the family that keeps him going.
When all the cows are on summer range, there are family gatherings related to tending the stock.
“We have a little piece of land and a cabin up on the Plateau and we all get together up there,” he said. “I built a roping arena at my place over by the Pea Green Cemetery some time back and we’ll get some neighbors and the family together for some roping. There are plenty of good times.”
Would the Roberts patriarch like to be AJ’s age right now?
“I have thought about that many times and, to be honest, no. These younger people are in a dangerous world. One wrong move and everything is gone. It took me 20 years to really recover from what happened to me in the 80s. I wouldn’t wish that on them.”
