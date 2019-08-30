The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce the departure of Norwood District Ranger Matthew Zumstein.
Zumstein, who has served as the Norwood District Ranger since February 2016, has accepted the position of Carson City District Ranger for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Carson City, Nevada.
“Serving as the District Ranger for the Norwood Ranger District has been a great honor and opportunity, I am extremely grateful for the support of this community and the amazing staff here on the Norwood Ranger District and the GMUG” said Zumstein in a provided statement.
“I am proud of all the collaboration we have as part of the partnerships we have built and the work we’ve accomplished as a result. Additionally, I’ve appreciated the open, honest, and sometimes difficult conversations we’ve had about managing for multiple uses across these amazing landscapes,” he added, thanking the public.
“Matt’s leadership and emphasis in making change has enabled the district to accomplish some real, progressive land management milestones over the last three years, and he will be greatly missed,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart.
