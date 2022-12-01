Although recent redistricting placed northern Montrose County into a new state senate district, constituents there will have to wait for action from a GOP vacancy committee before they know who their senator will be after Jan. 10, 2023.
That’s because State Sen. Bob Rankin on Thursday announced his resignation, effective Jan. 10. Rankin is the senator for District 5, which because of redistricting now encompasses a chunk of Montrose County, including the City of Montrose and Olathe. The area was formerly part of Senate District 6.
“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate of my intention to resign from the Colorado Senate, effective Jan. 10,” Rankin said in a statement. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”
A phone message left for Rankin was not immediately returned.
“Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed,” Gov. Jared Polis said, also in a statement.
“I enjoyed working with Sen. Rankin to help rural communities, cut red tape, save people money on healthcare with reinsurance, provide the biggest property tax for property owners and small businesses in recent memory, invest in education, and to strengthen search and rescue capacity. Colorado thanks him for his public service.”
Rankin, 80, was appointed to the Senate in 2019, after having served in the State House of Representatives for District 57. Rankin was elected to the senate in 2020.
Rankin, a veteran, former businessman and nonprofit chair, sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee and on the Joint Budget Committee.
“We are all incredibly grateful for Sen. Rankin’s service to this state,” Senate Minority Leader John Cooke said in a statement.
“His grit, integrity, and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to. During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished. We wish Bob all the best in the next chapter of his life.”
Amid praise for Rankin’s service, speculation is swirling about who might be interested in filling out his term.
Not all of the area legislators the Montrose Daily Press reached out to immediately returned messages left Thursday. However, Sen. Don Coram of Montrose — who will be out of office next year, due to the redistricting that took the part of Montrose where he resides from SD 6 and placed it into SD 5 — knows who it won’t be.
“No way,” Coram said, when asked if he would be putting his name before the vacancy committee when it convenes.
In the State Legislature, only 12 of 35 state senators are Republicans and in the House, 18 of 65 members are Republicans, Coram noted. Coram said whomever is appointed to replace Rankin faces tall hurdles because of the current partisan makeup of the body gives Democrats an “extreme majority.” The Joint Budget Committee also makes heavy time demands of those who serve on it, he said.
Like others on both sides of the aisle, Coram praised Rankin. “He’s a very smart man; he’s done a hell of a job. He will be greatly missed, but I certainly understand him wanting to say enough’s enough,” Coram said.
State Rep. Matt Soper of Delta County is another possible contender. Soper said he hadn’t known about Rankin’s retirement and that he has not decided whether to put his hat in the ring for the senate seat.
Upon Rankin’s resignation, a vacancy committee will convene to choose an eligible replacement in the SD5. Because Rankin is a Republican, the committee will be composed of GOP party chairs from the counties in SD5.
Who will take Rankin’s place on the Joint Budget Committee will be decided by the Republican caucus, a spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans said.
A meeting of leadership is coming up in the next few weeks, although a date for it has not been set.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
