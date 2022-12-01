Rankin, set to represent NW Montrose County next year, resigns from State Senate

State Sen. Bob Rankin (Colorado Senate Republicans)

Although recent redistricting placed northern Montrose County into a new state senate district, constituents there will have to wait for action from a GOP vacancy committee before they know who their senator will be after Jan. 10, 2023.

That’s because State Sen. Bob Rankin on Thursday announced his resignation, effective Jan. 10. Rankin is the senator for District 5, which because of redistricting now encompasses a chunk of Montrose County, including the City of Montrose and Olathe. The area was formerly part of Senate District 6.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

