Raptors, bulls, mountain lions and storm: this is the shortlist of potential mascots that the Montrose High School mascot sub-committee narrowed down at their second meeting on Tuesday.
The group has been soliciting feedback from people in the community since their first meeting, concurrent with the Centennial Middle School sub-committee, on Nov. 30. The three main mascot criteria identified for both schools are that it’s relevant to the Western Slope, is “cool” and represents desirable characteristics.
While the future mascot itself is unclear, MHS Principal Jim Barnhill, who led the meeting, made it clear that he would like to keep red and white as the official school colors.
Committee members started out with pitching dozens of ideas they had heard from their connections, ranging from animals such as red hawks, bears and wolves, to no mascot at all — which was tossed out because of the lack of student support.
The red hawk was one of the most popular options, but was tossed aside partially because of the similarity to the new mascot at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Cheyanne Mountain moved to change their mascot this spring, which also used to be the Indians, a few months before the law was passed that necessitated the change at the other two-dozen schools around the state that have a Native American mascot.
“I don't want to be the red hawks, that’s going to be a hill for me to die on,” Brett Mertens, the MHS head football coach, said at the meeting. “The hawk is a weak bird, so if we're going to be a bird, we're going to have to be a tough bird.”
Some members of the group were wary about the raptors and bulls mascot ideas because of the need to qualify what they meant.
The term “raptors” encapsulates over 500 birds of prey. Committee members added that the mascot would represent a bird, not a dinosaur.
Also, the bull mascot would be in reference to bull elks. Some were concerned about the gendered connotations of the mascot, but others suggested that the female teams could be referred to as the "Lady Bulls," for example.
The future of the M with the feather logo is also unclear. Thom Miller, a member of the committee, noted that the logo is very similar to the University of Utah’s “drum and feather” logo and was concerned that it represented a Native American symbol as defined by the law.
The statutory language defines an "American Indian mascot" as a "name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom or tradition that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name."
Others on the committee disagreed that the M with the feather would need to be changed.
“In the M with the feather logo, there's a lot of tradition,” Barnhill said. “In my opinion, it's a connection to our past and our schools.”
The University of Utah has a memorandum of understanding with the Ute Indian Tribe in Utah to keep using a Ute mascot. The “drum and feather” logo is mostly used in athletics and is not used on buildings, according to a 2020 article on the University of Utah’s housing website.
While the new state law stipulated that school districts that held agreements with nearby tribes could retain the mascot, no such agreement came to fruition between school officials and either of the tribes located in Colorado, the Ute Mountain and Southern Ute tribes.
The Daily Press reached out to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, the organization within the governor’s office that is overseeing implementation of the law, with a request for clarification about the logo and did not receive a response.
The committee will convene for the next time in mid-January. A graphic design class at the high school will come up with logo suggestions for the committee to review. At their next meeting, the group will decide on their top one or two mascots that Barnhill will present to the school board on Feb. 8, 2022.
