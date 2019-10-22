It was a night of announcements for three area politicians Saturday during the Lincoln-Reagan dinner.
Montrose County Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy, as well as State Rep. Marc Catlin, all told a packed Montrose County Event Center crowd they will seek reelection to their respective seats in 2020. Each announcement elicited a big cheer from the audience.
Rash and Caddy were both elected to their current seats back in 2016 while Catlin was up for reelection as recently as last year.
Caddy, who was the first to announce his intent to be on the 2020 ballot, said this job has shown what it’s meant to serve the area. He added he’s always willing to listen to Montrose residents and “keep my ears open and my mouth shut.”
He also listed the accomplishments made during his time, which so far include paving more than 20 miles of road. He also touted the five-year plan to refurbish more than 100 miles of road.
The commissioners also suspended impact fees, which have spared people building new homes from incurring additional costs, Caddy said.
Caddy thanked the Montrose residents before announcing his bid for next year.
“We’ve made Montrose County an example of excellence for the rest of the state,” he said.
Rash was up next. He also talked about the accomplishments the county has made, but stressed the importance of working on projects like the historic Montrose County Courthouse.
The Montrose County Courthouse has stood proudly on First Street for a century, but despite its significance to local history, the building has seen better days. The county is currently looking into which avenues to take to renovate the historic structure.
“That thing has been neglected for 23 years,” said Rash. “... We need to refurbish (the upper floors) from the roof down to the floor. That’s some unfinished business. We need to finish that job.”
He also said Montrose is home to “the fastest growing airport in the state.” Because of that, the county’s goal is to expand the facility and a controlled intersection near the airport, Rash added.
Catlin was the last to announce his bid.
He thanked the Montrose community for supporting him over the last few years, saying: “There’s nobody more important in the state of Colorado to me than the 58th District.”
“This was the most important job that I’ve ever had in my life,” Catlin said. “I’ve had some jobs that were pretty important but this is the one that maybe I could help make a difference.”
The Montrose County Republicans hosted the Lincoln-Reagan dinner as a way to raise awareness and funds for local GOP officials. The night concluded with U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton as the keynote speaker.
State Sen. Don Coram, who also spoke, told the crowd it’s urgent to support the three local politicians, and Tipton as well since he’s also running for reelection in 2020.
“We really need to go out there and work hard,” said Coram. “... We need your help.”
