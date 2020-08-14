In a heated race for the U.S. Senate, Republican Cory Gardner and Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper have hogged the spotlight, but another candidate hopes his message can help unify the state and country.
Raymon Doane was nominated as Colorado’s Libertarian Party candidate in this year’s primary, amassing 4,365 votes to Gaylon Kent’s 2,583. The 30-year-old Denver-based business analyst for the Colorado Department of Revenue secured the nomination on a platform of creating an equitable tax code, finding sustainable energy solutions and reforming the criminal justice system.
Doane wants to challenge the two-party system and see the country come together.
“What really got me interested in running is there’s a new type of messaging — a messaging for unification,” he said. “You see this divide with the two-party system. I’m not saying I’m the only voice for this message, but I’m trying to step up and show out and break that division.”
The boundaries to creating unification, he says, vary. “It’s a little bit of everything. You can say past tension — knowing that there’s racial divide, religious divide and ageism being a factor, and currently our executive official is stoking that fire.”
Tax Reform
Doane, a graduate of Metro State University and CSU Pueblo, says he is looking to create a more equitable tax code — one that favors the average taxpayer over corporations.
He said too many tax dollars are going to the wrong places and the government should focus on projects that need done.
The policy proposal he has most focused on when it comes to taxes is a program he would introduce that allows employers to pay off student loans for its employees, giving the company tax deductions in return. “They would get to write it off, plus retain an employee who’s educated,” he said. “Most employers want people who are already educated.”
Racial Divide
A Black man, Doane says he supports the statement “Black Lives Matter” but doesn’t necessarily support the namesake organization.
“My life definitely matters,” he said. “But I think where we’re continuing to see divide is between the organization and the statement itself. I know for a fact there are a lot of Black people who aren’t part of (the Black Lives Matter organization).”
Still, he said there are people who deflect the statement with the phrase “all lives matter” but that is also problematic in that it deflects from the message that Black people are treated inequitably by police and in the criminal justice system. He said there’s no law that will change the way Black people are treated by police but that our country still needs reform.
“I think it’s just accountability,” he said. “As much as I would like to believe laws would change everything, I know that’s not the case. People are willing to break laws. But what I would like to see is the decriminalization of drugs.”
He said he recognizes the inequitable treatment of black people by police in Colorado is not as much of a problem as in other states but that the problem still exists.
“Blacks are more likely to be arrested for drugs than their white counterparts for the same crime,” he said.
A solution he proposes: Hire police on contract-based terms, similar to the military. To renew a contract, he says, a police officer would be required to pass all his or her physicals and go through mental evaluations to ensure he or she is fit for service.
Sustainability
Doane believes Colorado is one of the states that needs to look out for itself when it comes to water.
With an increasing Colorado population, he said water is as important as ever. “Considering we have had long droughts before, we don’t know when we’re going to have a drought again.”
He called the state’s water rights “antiquated,” claiming Colorado doesn’t need to let as much water escape to other states.
He promotes a policy of desalination of seawater that can be shipped to states in need.
As far as creating sustainable energy solutions, Doane supports nuclear power plants, for which he said California and Texas would be prime candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.