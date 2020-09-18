After conflicting signals by the Colorado High School Activities Association ended with the organization allowing local districts to decide on a fall or spring season, Montrose County School District opted for fall.
The district announced Friday morning Montrose and Olathe high schools will play football during the fall season, Season A.
“As such, MCSD is committed to competing this fall. District leadership, school principals, athletic directors, Montrose County Public Health, and local medical providers are finalizing a safe and healthy plan for high school football teams to return next week,” MCSD said in a statement.
“Answers to the myriad of questions families and players have, along with information regarding practice and game schedules, mitigation strategies such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing, team and fan capacity restrictions, and comprehensive plan details are forthcoming.”
CHSAA on Thursday released details on the plans for football during Season A and C. Practice for Season A is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24, with the first game on Oct. 8. Season C begins Feb. 22.
Further details include schools playing a six-game season, including a seventh game for teams that miss the playoffs — schools that qualify for playoffs will also play seven games. To be postseason eligible, schools must play four of the six games. The playoff bracket will be eight teams, and a champion will be named in each season (A and C).
Sub-varsity teams for MHS and OHS — JV and freshman — will also play in the fall with a schedule of four to six games.
Due to the shorter time frame to resume competition CHSAA will formulate a schedule for all schools who opted into Season A — as well as Season C. To review more details, visit chsaanow.com.
MHS coach Brett Mertens said the team plans to start unofficial practices on Monday with no pads and some walkthroughs. Full pad practice will start Sept. 24.
“I’m glad that it happened,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s been bizarre with the , ‘no, yes, and no, yes,’ but the result is positive. Glad we’re going to be able to do it.”
Mertens notified his players who were skeptical at first.
“At first I’m not sure they fully believed me,” he said. “We start practicing next week and they’re excited. It’s going to be here before we can blink.”
With just a few weeks before the first game, there should be ample time to prepare, said Mertens, entering his fourth season at the helm. The team is losing three practices compared to a normal year, but had been working throughout the summer to prepare for a potential season.
The Pirates, too, should have enough time to prepare, OHS coach Ryan Corn said.
“We were prepared coming into the summer,” he said. “Offense and defense were working through their things… we’ll have enough time to get ready and put out a good product on the field.”
Corn, who has been clamoring for normalcy for the students over the past several weeks as CHSAA worked through its decision making, said the players are “pumped” to return.
“I’m glad it’s back,” he said. “I’ll be honest, our kids are ready to get something going… it’s giving kids a chance to get something after working hard all summer.”
MHS Athletic Director Lyle Wright said he was glad to see the season return for the students.
Neither Corn or Mertens feel the 50 player sideline restriction will be a concern. MHS typically rosters around 50 players while OHS is leaning toward a roster in the high 30s this season.
OHS will also start unofficial practice on Monday with official practice starting Sept. 24.
The season schedules for both schools should be released sometime next week. Although three other schools in the Indians’ league, 4A Southern 1 League, have opted in — Air Academy, Palmer Ridge and Ponderosa — along with Montrose as of Friday evening, it is not known at this time if the league will be kept intact. CHSAA stated leagues may need to be reworked to allow for the six game schedule.
CHSAA’s announcement and the decision from MCSD to opt in for a fall season ends a weeks long saga on when to allow schools to play football, and marks the end of a resolution for CHSAA, the governor’s office, coaches, parents and student-athletes regarding football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
