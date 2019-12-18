The Montrose Recreation District Board of Directors passed the 2020 budget during its board meeting Thursday. The total revenue is projected to be $4,604,629 while expenses will be $5,239,59, an 88-percent cost recovery.
Revenue
Administration: $2,358,106
Community Recreation Center: $1,750,998
Concessions: $53,075
Rec programs: $235,250
Field House: $207,200
Expenses:
Administration: $2,592,939
Community Recreation Center: $1,836,008
Concessions: $37,511
Rec programs: $189,498
Field House: $255,323
Park Maintenance: $258,305
Marketing: $70,008
Revenues
The main source of funding for the MRD is tax collections. The property tax revenues continued to be strong, as a nearly 15-percent increase occurred over this past year. Meanwhile, sales tax income is projected to increase by around 8 percent.
The sales tax revenues are collected to pay the certificates of participation issued for the construction of the CRC. The payment is to be $1,906,225.
Fee changes
New programs, with new fees, which include the Montrose Field House annual pass will be implemented as an add-on to the CRC annual membership.
Programming
Since the CRC and Field House went online in 2017, general program participation and activities have increased by around 6 percent per year.
Rec center membership currently resides in 7,000 households. The Silver Sneakers and punch card participation have also remained strong.
The Field House has also held more participators in part to youth afterschool programs, and serval sports program for both kids and adults.
Grants and Donations
The MRD has received $585,000 through grants while an additional $18,000 has come in donations. Both fund sources have both gone into the Capital Improvement Fund which has gone to the renovation of Holly Park.
Personnel
The 2020 budget concludes the third and final year of a state-mandated minimum wage increase. The wage has gone up $.90 per year with the number now at $12.00 per hour, compared to $9.30 a few years ago.
A change has also been to the internal support specialist assigned to human resources, has gone from a part-time to a full-time position.
Additional employee training and development opportunities have been identified for next year. First, the focus is for workers to have increased knowledge in their core job skills. Then general and the rest of the staff can seek learning opportunities.
Finally, there will be such possibilities to enhance job skills, and knowledge in secondary job responsibilities.
Employee health insurance premiums and package costs will continue to increase by approximately 3.5 percent, annually.
This year’s budget consists of a $5,000 request to implement the initial phase of an employee wellness program. The program is to provide specific incentives which possibility could result in a reduction in premiums and overall healthcare costs for MRD employees.
Worker’s compensation and property liability insurance also increase up to 3 percent.
Programming
Continued new program demands and expansions are to occur next year.
The Field House is scheduled to receive $54,000 through capital improvement projects. This will aid accessibility and program equipment enhancements, which also includes the aforementioned CRC/Field House pass add-on option.
Sports program and related activity participation will have a slight dip in 2020 due in part to Holly Park will be under construction until around the fall.
Technology
A focus for next year is to implement technology that will aid in operational efficiencies which would enable staff to faster work. This will include a computer replacement schedule, software upgrades, staff training and general sustainability efforts to reduce resource consumption.
Capital Improvement Fund
This year’s budget places over $2 million into a capital spending program, to acquire or develop assets. This year also accounts for the full development of Holly Park with a true contingency.
