The Montrose Recreation District released an update this past Sunday for its summer programs. At the moment, registration for those programs are still being taken. However, indoor recreation is considered high risk at this time and is not included as an option with the program list.
“First and foremost is our duty to keep our patrons, staff, and community safe. This is an enormous undertaking, and there will be lots of changes that our patrons and user groups will need to adapt to for an indefinite period of time. We are excited to open up, too, but it will be at least mid to late May until that can happen,” wrote the MRD staff in the newsletter.
The Summer Enrichment program is moving forward as planned. The format for the program will be different as safety precautions are considered and are the main concern. The program is scheduled to be hosted at the Montrose Field House at 25 Colorado Ave. Enrollment is limited to 50, but there will be a wait list in case more children are allowed in the program safely.
The newsletter provided an update on Holly Park and Riverbottom Drive. A new playground was installed at Holly Park, and the opening of Riverbottom Drive should make the commute much easier. An increase in parking and new bike path are some benefits the community can use from the project.
MRD staff recommended in the release that community members interested in summer activities to register for programs that begin after May 26.
For youth sports, other programs may be added to replace spring programs that were led due to COVID-19. All spring activities in April were canceled.
Some of the MRD team sent out letters to those who are involved in the summer programs. Liz Gracesun, activities aquatics coordinator, wrote that aquatics staff is anxiously waiting for the reopening of pools, and the team plans to make the environment a safe one once residents are able to return.
Wade Ploussard, Jada Redmon, and Katy French were among other program leaders who reached out to the community.
MRD also addressed the reopening of of the facility in a newsletter that reads, “The Montrose Recreation District will be following the directives set forth by the State of Colorado, Montrose County, and City of Montrose. Indoor recreation facilities are considered high risk, and are not included within any of the business classifications that have been provided options to open. Currently, there is no date set where we can legally consider opening our indoor facilities."
The MRD team has been able to provide almost 200 lunches to local students daily, Monday through Friday, during the school closures. A joint effort from MRD, Montrose School District, and local business partners has made the outreach possible.
For more information, visit montroserec.com, head to MRD’s Facebook page @montrose.recreationdistrict, or call recreation district staff at (970) 249-7705.
