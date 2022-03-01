Rec district looks northward; announces satellite location at Colorado Outdoors

Montrose Recreation District hopes to expand access to more parts of the city and is putting about $400,000 toward that goal — money for a small satellite facility at the northern end of town.
The MRD will be opening the specialty fitness/wellness facility in a 5,500-square-foot space at Colorado Outdoors’ Flex Buildings. The rec district announced its plans Tuesday, March 1, jointly with Colorado Outdoors and the City of Montrose.
The satellite is expected to be open for business later this year, in suites F103 and 104, adjacent to the Bright Beginnings’ new, 70-space child care center.
Montrose Recreation District Executive Director Mari Steinbach said the district has been listening to input it solicited through its ongoing master plan update process.
“We’ve got about 10,000 residents in immediately adjacent census tracts. We suspect they are potentially under-served,” Steinbach said later Tuesday.
“Being that Colorado Outdoors is a smaller niche space, it can still provide space for residents to connect with us and all of our resources. As we went through the comprehensive master planning public engagement portion, we consistently heard people were asking for smaller satellite facilities. Our central facility cannot do it all, if you will. We see it (satellite) as one answer to that.”
She also said Colorado Outdoors’ location provides a conduit between northern and southern Montrose.
The city’s Connect Trail runs between the outdoor retail-residential-commercial development and the Uncompahgre River, crossing under West Main Street and flowing into the Baldridge/Cerise/Riverbottom parks complex. People can proceed through Riverbottom, walk alongside Holly Park and cross Rio Grande Avenue to continue the walking trail to southern Montrose’s trails. One leg of the trail takes users across South Townsend Avenue via an underpass and almost to the doorstep of the Community Recreation Center on Woodgate Road.
“Opening this space is about new opportunities to serve the community now, while the MRD continues to build the future,” said Mark Plantz, MRD board chairman, in the Tuesday announcement.
“We are in the midst of our long-range comprehensive master plan, which will be completed within a few months. That, along with strong community engagement, will define how we plan and develop for the longer term to improve and increase access to the MRD parks and recreation activities to serve the community’s needs.”
Initial plans for the new space at Colorado Outdoors call for studio fitness and workout space, small program areas and front office space. The MRD is working with local architect Phil Motley to design the space.
“We are very excited to have MRD,” said David Dragoo of Colorado Outdoors, also in the announcement. “Their business fits in well with the community we are trying to build. They’ve been tremendous partners over the years.”
City Manager Bill Bell said the city is committed to partnering with MRD to strengthen community health and well being.
“We are very pleased that more opportunity and access to their services will be available to the north side residents and visitors at this new facility,” he said in the announcement.
The rec district’s capital investment in the new facility is in the range of $400,000, a good chunk of which comes from tenant improvement allowances, Steinbach said. (The MRD is finishing out its suites in the Flex Building shell, thereby adding value to the leased space. The allowance is being finalized.)
The rest is a cost-share arrangement that is also to be finalized. Steinbach said the City of Montrose has agreed to use some of its American Rescue Plan funds and grants; again, this is to be finalized, along with the overall funding plan.
The rest of the money is to come from MRD’s unallocated capital reserve funds.
“We are actively working toward carrying different grant funds to complete the project and we have really good indications of success in that area,” Steinbach said.
Once the new facility is fully up and running, the MRD expects it will cost a shade above $100,000 to operate it each year. By comparison, the MRD-run Community Recreation Center — a vastly larger complex than what is opening at Colorado Outdoors, and one that includes pools — costs $1.75 million to operate annually. (The CRC is funded with sales tax revenue.)
The MRD’s indoor Field House — which retains the outdoor pool from the aquatic center once located there and boasts of indoor playing turf — costs about $250,000 per year to operate.
“By comparison this (specialty satellite location) would be little more than $100,000,” Steinbach said.
This year, depending on how long it takes to get the facility up and running, operation costs are expected to fall beneath $50,000, she added.
The district’s level of investment strategy expects each of its facilities to recover around 50% of its expenses.
“That’s going to be our target that we’re aiming for,” said Steinbach.
She said she does not anticipate the satellite facility competing with private business.
The intent, Steinbach said, is to identify private sector businesses and partners to help them grow and further address the health, wellbeing and activity level in the community — that doesn’t mean the MRD always has to provide the service.
Building off its master plan update process, the MRD is preparing to launch a formal services assessment to identify what people think they need; what they have; who provides it; who could fill in the gaps and how this might be done.
“Having the Colorado Outdoors hub definitely opens the door to new pathways,” said Steinbach.
The assessment not only will help fill gaps in services, but also drives home that, because people gather and recreate in different ways, one facility cannot do it all.
“We think it helps formalize the diversity in needs and interests that people have,” Steinbach said.
The Colorado Outdoors satellite facility is indeed designed to diversify services, not to replicate them, she also said.
“Folks can look forward to some new fitness classes and ways of getting their fitness on,” Steinbach said. The new facility’s smaller size means it could not serve all needs, all the time; it is intended to fill a niche on that side of town.
Ultimately, the MRD is making an investment in the community, not just a financial one, said Steinbach.
“It’s community-building at its best.”
This story was updated since it was first posted on March 1.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.