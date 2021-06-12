Staff Report
Tess Werner, accused in 2019 of operating an improperly staffed daycare, where, per state records, a child under the age of 2 was left sleeping in a closet, pleaded guilty on the eve of trial to reckless endangerment.
Werner tendered her plea Thursday. Charges of negligent and reckless child abuse were dismissed.
Formal sentencing was set for June 25. Reckless endangerment, a third-degree misdemeanor, can carry fines and/or up to six months in jail.
In 2019, Werner operated Little Tots Child Care & Preschool Inc. Police opened an investigation after a state licensing specialist reported having found a 15-month-old child in a pack-n-play that was placed inside of a windowless closet.
The state’s report alleged that in September of that year, the specialist found 17 children at the daycare, which was restricted to no more than 12 children under its licensing.
Per the report, the inspector also found that an aide did not have all of the required certifications and that a client was allowed to pick up children other than her own without written authorization, per the documents.
The state at the time suspended Little Tots’ license.
The license remained suspended as of Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services. Providers have the right to reapply, but the department would conduct background checks as part of its decision on whether to approve a license, a spokeswoman said.
