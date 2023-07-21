230721-news-wildfire

The East Troublesome Fire burns north of Granby on Oct. 22, 2020. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

An unusually cool and rainy spring has given way to record-high summer temperatures in parts of Colorado — a trend that has state and federal officials concerned about elevated wildfire risks in the coming weeks and months.

Wet conditions through the first half of 2023 have so far kept major wildfires in Colorado to a minimum. The Spring Creek Fire, which has burned an estimated 3,256 acres near Parachute, is the state’s only fire this year to exceed 1,000 acres in size. But as hotter, drier weather persists, fire officials expect that to change.



