Friday, November 4
5 — 7 p.m. — Opening reception for Tammi Brazee and her show “What Remains” at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Join the Valley Food Partnership Friday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. at the Ute Indian Museum for an evening panel to discover and decide the best market channels for your farm business. Six panelists from local farm businesses and institutions along the Western Slope will share their tips and tricks. Learn from and connect with experts in the field, whether you are selling directly to consumers, through regional distributors, or even to institutions. Pre-register by visiting www.valleyfoodpartnership.org under upcoming event or email Audrey at Audrey@Valleyfoodpartnership.org
7:30 p.m. — Arthur Miller’s All My Sons presented by Mivera West, Ouray County 4H Event Center, 22739 US-550, Ridgway Tickets $20 adults / $10 students at minervawest.org. Onsite, cash-only ticket office opens 30 mins before show.
Saturday, November 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30, then show-and-tell-refreshments and program. Visitors are welcome. Info: paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — Western Slope 5K Walk in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation begins at Confluence Park (Lions Club Pavilion), in Delta. Info and registration: walk.jdrf.org/westernslope or Trisha Bush, travellingbush@yahoo.com; 303-518-3153.
1 — 3 p.m. — Open studio at WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Classes in alcohol ink Christmas ornaments and mixed media Holiday cards. Open studio — you provide your own materials — is $15. For open studio or classes with all materials, coffee and tea, $25-30. Cash bar for soft drinks, beer and wine, packaged snacks. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/110522-studio/
4 — 7 p.m. — Delta Egyptian Theater open house, 452 Main St., Delta. Lean about the theater’s plans; enjoy refreshments and music.
7 p.m. — Face Vocal Band plays a benefit concert for San Juan Healthcare Foundation at the Montrose Pavilion,1800 Pavilion Drive. Face Vocal is an all-vocal rock band. Doors open at 7; VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $35 ($20 for students with valid student ID and free for kids 12 and younger). VIP admission is $125 and includes the reception with food and beverage, as well as reserved concert seats. Purchase: events.ourtownmatters.net or hello@ourtownmatters.net. In person: 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-765-0913.
Monday, November 7
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Women’s Giving Club meeting at The Bridges. Free one-time attendance, with $100 donation waived, for those who want to learn more about the club. The club uses its members’ donations to fund worthy causes that members select at each meeting.
Thursday, November 10
8 a.m. — 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info/register at register at westslopewatersummit.com or 970-252-4505. Space limited; event will be broadcast live.
11:30 a..m. — 2 p.m. — Ridgway Christian Center annual free lunch for veterans, 120 Redcliffe Drive, Ridgway. Veterans and their families can enjoy a home-cooked meal and music. Info: praisehimministries.org or 970-626-5243.
4 — 6 p.m. — Open house, Montrose County Transportation Plan map, Public Works Conference Room, 63160 Lasalle Road.
7 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Music Series presents Kristie Lynn Mosher and Galen Clark live, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advanced reserved seats, $10; day of show, $15. Doors at 7 and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
