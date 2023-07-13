Thursday, July 13
11 a.m. - Family Yoga Nature Storytime at Buckley Park (North Third Street and Nevada Avenue.) Bring your own mat, blanket or chairs, and dress for conditions. All are welcome. Hosted by Montrose Regional Library.
5 p.m. - Teen Summer Reading Program: Gel Printing Workshop, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Katie Jenkins introduces the basics of gel printing to young people ages 11 -18. Limited space. Register at bit.y/mrldteen
5 p.m. - A Coastal Gentleman plays 70s and beach music at LaNoue DuBois Winery. 67289 Trout Road, Montrose. Martin’s Tacos food truck provides food for purchase all evening.
Friday, July 14
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
1:30 p.m. - Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Coffee, conversation and community.
6 p.m. - Friday Night Bikes meet up at 932 N. Park Ave., Montrose. All-inclusive event each Friday night this summer, presented by Community Options. Bikes available for borrowing; waiver could be required. Info: 970-249-7768, ext. 107.
6 p.m. - Cruiser Bike Ride hosted by Trek Bicycle, 204 E. Main St., Montrose. Meet at store, ready to ride at 6, or meet at the West Main Trailhead at 6:30 p.m. Slow bike and smiles required.
6:30 p.m. - Trivia Folks hosts Trivia Night at Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
7-8:30 p.m. - “An introduction to Bluebirds” by Kevin Corwin, Chair of the Colorado Bluebird Project. Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, 970-626-5822.
Saturday, July 15
7:30 a.m. - 13th Annual Owen Daniel Reak Golf Tournament, benefiting the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. Four- person scramble format; breakfast and bloody Mary/mimosa bar, followed by 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Info, registration, sponsorships, 970-240-8655 or info@dolphinhousecolorado.com.
9-11 a.m. - Let’s Go Fishing! Poles and bait provided. Come practice your skills or learn a new one! Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance, Paco Ponds, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, CO 81432 , 970-626-5822.
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Inner Covers, a collaborative book club for art lovers and the art-curious, meets at Montrose Center for Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. With Montrose Regional Library, MCA brings this every other month book club focused on art and artists. At 10 a.m., the club discusses and chooses the upcoming year’s book selections. All are welcome; bring ideas or cast a vote on the selection. Info: adickinson@ montroselibrary.org.
11 a.m. - Summer Community Drumming Circle, Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada Ave. (change of location). Bring drums, chair or blanket to sit on, and water. Fun for all ages, sponsored by the Open Heart Drum Circle. Bring harmony into your life. We have extra instruments. Info: 970-252-0908.
6:30 p.m. - The Queen Bees at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Americana, indie folk and bluegrass. Doors at 6:30; music at 7. Tickets: $15; info: 970-275-3400.
9-11 p.m. - “Star Party” hosted by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. Telescopes and presentations will be provided. Dutch Charlie Entrance, at the Visitors Center, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, 970-626-5822.
Sunday, July 16
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Tuesday, July 18
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living Word Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church on July 19 after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
6 p.m. - Community Read at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., features “Go As a River” by Western Slope author Shelly Read. Presentation, discussion and book-signing. First 40 registrants receive a free copy. Reservations: lmclean@ montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 19
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living Word Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church on July 19 after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
6 p.m. - Black Canyon Homebrewers Association will have its next regular meeting. There will be a discussion of the Kentucky Common Beer Style. All brewers are welcome. Please email david.sinton@gmail.com for location.
Thursday, July 20
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living Word Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
Friday, July 21
6 p.m. - close - Class of 1988 35th reunion, The Camp Robber Restaurant patio. Free entry (full bar and restaurant service available at your own cost).
Saturday, July 22
6 p.m. - close - Class of 1988 35th reunion. We have rented the ballroom at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. There will be a catered dinner. Cost is $35 per person. RSVP to Kirsten Thaute Humble by emailing to kirsten723@live.com or Brenda Hitt Metheny at brendametheny@gmail.com.
11 a.m . - 2 p.m. - Fourth- grader History Buff Day at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Learn about Ute culture; hang with Billy the History Buff, explore a tipi, learn about the Bar Dance and explore the new Naturescape playground. Colorado fourth-graders can get a free History Colorado membership, giving them access to the Ute Museum by signing up at historycolorado.org/history buff.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Delta Museum open house, with free admission and refreshments, 251 Meeker St., Delta.
6 p.m. - Deltarado Days Junior Rodeo, brought by Cowboy at the Cross Ministries, 21573 Austin Road, Austin. Age groups, minis: 8 and under, Juniors: 9-13, Seniors: 14-18. Pre-registration required. Entries close at 9 p.m. on July 13. Call 970-629-0492 for emailed entry forms and more information.
