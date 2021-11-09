Wednesday, November 10
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. — The Center for Mental Health and the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley are co-sponsoring a Zoom webinar, "Suicide and Youth: Saving Lives in Our Community." Learn more about suicide in our community and the collaborative work in focused on preventing youth suicide. Presenters are Laura Byard, The Center for Mental Health; Jim Pavlich,Montrose County School District and Cmdr. Matt Smith, Montrose Police Department. Register at https://centermhsuicideprevention.eventbrite.com. For more information call 970-252-3200, visit centermh.org or lwvmontrose.org and look under events.
7 - 9 p.m. — Movie Night at the Wright features “News of the World.” Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
November 11
9 a.m. - 11 a.m. — Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast at Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. All veterans welcome. Free winter coats, blankets, etc. will be distributed to veterans in need.
9 a.m. — Veterans Day assembly at Olathe High School gym. Public welcome; masks required.
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom. Discussion of new MacBook Pro models; troubleshooting discussions. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the meeting link and login information.
7 - 8 p.m. — Poetry at the Tavern; Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
November 12
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 13
6 p.m. — Montrose Elks Charity Ball, “Bourbon Street,” at 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. Dance the night away to the music of Take Five; enjoy casino-style games, silent and live auctions, raffles (Weber outdoor gas grill; Kinikin meat bundles; marble end tables and other items) and more. Free rides home can be arranged. Tickets: $30/couple; $20 single.
7 p.m. — “Dear Santa” holiday show by the Grand Mesa a Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus, featuring Izzy Burns, Steppin’ Up Quartet and Canyon Grand Quartet. Love Recital hall, CMU, Grand Junction campus. Advance tickets: $15/adults; 65 and older, students 13 - 18, $12 and children under 1, $5. No charge for infants. Prices at the door are $2 more. Tickets available from chorus members or visit these locations: JB Hart Music, GJ; Roper Music, GJ; Sarah’s Salon, GJ; Trophy Case, GJ.
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 14
3 p.m. — “Dear Santa” holiday show by the Grand Mesa a Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus, featuring Izzy Burns, Steppin’ Up Quartet and Canyon Grand Quartet. Love Recital hall, CMU, Grand Junction campus. Advance tickets: $15/adults; 65 and older, students 13 - 18, $12 and children under 1, $5. No charge for infants. Prices at the door are $2 more. Tickets available from chorus members or visit these locations: JB Hart Music, GJ; Roper Music, GJ; Sarah’s Salon, GJ; Trophy Case, GJ.
Tuesday, November 16
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Regional water experts lead discussions about water reserves, forecasts and planning. Register at westslopewatersummit.com. Free admission. Lunch provided.