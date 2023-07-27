Friday, July 28
Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Small and large animal round robins, m mutton bustin’, bull riding (7 p.m.), book signing and talk with romantic suspense author D’Ann Linscott Dunham (11 a.m.) Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
6 p.m. - Neon Sky, Black Canyon Golf Club (Rusty Putter Restaurant) Patio Party, 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Bird Watching 101" by active birder, Mike Campbell, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550 (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). Come learn more about bird related topics. For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
7 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Agrupacion Clave 5. Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, hosts the five- piece band and a night of high energy and dancing.
8 p.m. - Bull-riding after party with the Ghost River Band, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. $10 cover.
Saturday, July 29
Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Rodeo slack, royalty experience, buyers’ lunch (noon), mutton bustin’. Highlights: junior livestock auction at 1 p.m.; crowning of royalty at 6:45 p.m. , San Juan Sparkles & Spurs, 7 p.m. and CPRA RAM Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. ($15 for adults and $8 for 12 and younger). Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
9 - 11 a.m. - Let’s Go Fishing! Poles and bait provided. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway (Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds). Come practice your skills or learn a new one! For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Gentling a mustang" by Alice Billings, owner of Thunderheart Haven, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). Come learn more about horse related topics. For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
8 p.m. - Rodeo after-party with Neon Sky, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. $10 cover.
Monday, July 31
10 - 11:50 a.m. - Musical Theatre Camp, A Time to Dance, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. For ages 8 - 13. This is a great way to introduce students to musicals. Dancers will watch a clip from different musical each day, then learn a part or all dance. Ages 12 - adult, camp is 1-2:50 p.m and runs through Aug. 3. Call 970-249-5332 to register.
4 - 7 p.m. - Fall registration open house for Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. See the studio, register for classes, ask questions, get fitted for shoes and more.
Tuesday, August 1
5 - 8 p.m. - National Night Out with Police, Centennial Plaza, Montrose (across from police station at 434 S. First St.) Join area law enforcement and emergency agencies for burgers, hot dogs, kid activities and celebrating community together.
4 - 8 p.m. - Fall registration open house for Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. See the studio, register for classes, ask questions, get fitted for shoes and more.
Wednesday, August 2
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: West Nile virus, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
