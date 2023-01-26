Thursday, January 26
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose county Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9 and the business meeting at 9:30, followed by show-and-tell and a program. The January program is a New Members Tea, to introduce members who have joined in the past year. Visitors are welcome; for more information call 970-901-9991. (Leave a message for a return call.)
6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Matt Lewis. Buecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, hosts Matt Lewis and his mix of folk and pop hits.
Friday, January 27
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
8 p.m. — Birds of Play at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. The Telluride-based Americana Roots quartet returns for a live performance in celebration of recording their fourth studio album. Tickets: $20.
Saturday, January 28
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Candra Gurney, professional dog trainer, presents Dog Training 101 at the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Free class, brought to you by Montrose Animal Protection Agency.
6 p.m. — Western Slope Wool Growers Banquet, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 Hillcrest Drive. Cocktails at 6 ; dinner at 7; dance at 9. Tickets on sale at Home Loan State Bank, the Elks Lodge, Murdoch’s Ranch and Supply, Producers Co-op of Montrose and Olathe. Info: Ernie, 970-209-0420 or Ken, 970-275-9403.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 29
3 – 4:30 p.m. — Informational meeting about a new clinic coming to Montrose, hosted by Dr. Mindy Miller. At the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
3 - 5 p.m. — Romantic Violin with Emily Ondracek-Peterson and Anna Arxumanyan. Enjoy a dazzling program of romantic violin sonatas. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Place. Free to 12 and younger; $5 for 13 - 18; $17 for adults. Presented by Western Slope Concert Series.
Monday, January 30
4 – 6 p.m. — Line dancing at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Presented by the Pavilion and Montrose Botanic Gardens in the senior center crafts room. $2 admission.
6 p.m. — Mush! at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Meet Iditarod competitor Karen Land and her sled dog, Noggin. You can also see the sled equipment, take pictures and ask questions.
Wednesday, February 1
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main, Montrose.
7 – 9 p.m. — Open Mic Night at the Horsefly, 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, February 2
4:30 p.m. — Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Book discussion is “The Taking of Jake Livingston.” First 10 registrants get a free book. Register at https://bit.ly/mrldteen. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia upstairs at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. Check out the beautiful venue and enjoy trivia.
Friday, February 3
8 p.m. — Comedy Night at the Sherb: AJ Finney with Mitch Jones; Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/sherbinotheater/810515
Saturday, February 4
9 – 10 a.m. — Montrose Library Book Club discusses Fahrenheit 451, at 320 S. Second St.
Noon – 2 p.m. — “We Are Water” traveling exhibit opens at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Discover the water cycle with hands-on activities. Play with the exhibit games. Listen to stories about what water means to communities in the Southwest and learn from community-based water organizations. Free and open to all ages.
1 p.m. — Enjoy local tales, along with a glass of wine, and get a special signed book, at LaNoue DuBoise Winery, 67298 Trout Road. Sally Johnson of the Montrose County Historical Museum will share tales, while author Elaine Hale Jones will be on hand to sell and sign the books. Hale Jones is a retired journalist and author of several regional history books, most recently (with Johnson) “The Ghosts of Montrose.” Info: 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory
8 - 9:30 p.m. — Canyon Creek’s Laff Inn Comedy at the Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. Featuring Ron Lamprecht and BoOM. Tickets: $15, at Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/laffinncanyon. Show is for 21 and older.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net, or at Clubb’s (502 Main St. in Delta), Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St., Montrose) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Road, Montrose), and at the door on event days.
Sunday, February 5
1 - 3 p.m. — Bluecorn Café & Mercantile’s first Zine Party, 1842 S. Townsend Ave. Themes are: Winter/hibernation, quietness, rest, rejuvenation. Prior to the date, create a poem, art, short story, photo, collage, etc. Bring 20 copies on letter-sized paper to add to the collection. Meet and collaborate with other artists and enjoy treats and beverage. The zine will then be assembled from all the creative pieces.
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net, or at Clubb’s (502 Main St. in Delta), Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St., Montrose) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Road, Montrose), and at the door on event days.
