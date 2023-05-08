Wednesday, May 10

8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum features the candidates for Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board election. Board President Kyle Martinez will talk about the function of the board. Each candidate will present brief information about themselves and why they are running. They are: Damon Lockhart and Mark Youngwirth (District 6); Enno Heuscher (unopposed, District 6), and Stacia Cannon and Paul Sweizter (North Region). The Forum is free. It meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?