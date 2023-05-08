8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum features the candidates for Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board election. Board President Kyle Martinez will talk about the function of the board. Each candidate will present brief information about themselves and why they are running. They are: Damon Lockhart and Mark Youngwirth (District 6); Enno Heuscher (unopposed, District 6), and Stacia Cannon and Paul Sweizter (North Region). The Forum is free. It meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
4 - 8 p.m. - Nurses 4 Nurses celebration for nursing field students; people currently in the nursing field, or retired from it, plus family. Dinner, door prizes, cash bar, music, massages and silent auction (for scholarship fund). At Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St., Montrose. Rain or shine.
Thursday, May 11
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Mac User Group regular monthly meeting, via Zoom, https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Questions: info@bcmug.com The meeting will feature an overview of all the latest news in the crazy world of AI (artificial intelligence). From the latest advancement in what's known as ChatGPT, to the astounding developments in computer-generated art and photography, we'll cover all the bases.
Friday, May 12
3 - 6 p.m. - Day of History celebration and open house at Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic train depot). Free. Explore the exhibits, learn about some of area’s hidden gems, and don’t miss the final book-signing for Elaine Hale Jones’ “Ghosts of Montrose” book.
6 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
Saturday, May 13
1 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
6 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
Sunday, May 14
1 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
3 - 4 p.m. - Mother’s Day Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose. Attend the annual concert and enjoy Celtic, folk and popular music. Info: Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
Wednesday, May 17
7 p.m. - Moab’s Ancient Astronomers is the topic of the Chipeta Archaeological Society presentation, rescheduled from February. Rory Tyler will present his interpretations about four Basketmaker rock art sites near Moab with astronomical significance. Tyler is a dynamic researcher with 30 years exploring in the Moab area. The public is always invited, no charge. United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park St., Montrose.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone