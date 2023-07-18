Tuesday, July 18

9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living Word Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, West Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church on July 19 after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.



