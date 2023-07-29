Saturday, July 29
Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Rodeo slack, royalty experience, buyers’ lunch (noon), mutton bustin’. Highlights: junior livestock auction at 1 p.m.; crowning of royalty at 6:45 p.m. , San Juan Sparkles & Spurs, 7 p.m. and CPRA RAM Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. ($15 for adults and $8 for 12 and younger). Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
9 - 11 a.m. - Let’s Go Fishing! Poles and bait provided. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway (Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds). Come practice your skills or learn a new one! For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Gentling a mustang" by Alice Billings, owner of Thunderheart Haven, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). Come learn more about horse related topics. For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
8 p.m. - Rodeo after-party with Neon Sky, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. $10 cover.
Monday, July 31
10 - 11:50 a.m. - Musical Theatre Camp, A Time to Dance, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. For ages 8 - 13. This is a great way to introduce students to musicals. Dancers will watch a clip from different musical each day, then learn a part or all dance. Ages 12 - adult, camp is 1-2:50 p.m and runs through Aug. 3. Call 970-249-5332 to register.
4 - 7 p.m. - Fall registration open house for Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. See the studio, register for classes, ask questions, get fitted for shoes and more.
Tuesday, August 1
5 - 8 p.m. - National Night Out with Police, Centennial Plaza, Montrose (across from police station at 434 S. First St.) Join area law enforcement and emergency agencies for burgers, hot dogs, kid activities and celebrating community together.
4 - 8 p.m. - Fall registration open house for Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. See the studio, register for classes, ask questions, get fitted for shoes and more.
Wednesday, August 2
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: West Nile virus, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Friday, August 4
Noon - 2:50 p.m. - Teddy Bear Tea Party, A Time To Dance, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Ages 3- adult (parents are welcome to sign up with their child). Bring your teddy bear to an afternoon tea party! This fun camp includes an actual tea party, but with cold drinks instead of hot, for safety, along with tea sandwiches and pastries. Stories, crafts, and short movies may also be used. Participants are encouraged to dress fancy, like they are attending a tea party. Call 970-249-5332 to register.
6 p.m. - Kick off night for the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, with Friday Night Car Cruise downtown Olathe, and street dance with DJ Erik Valdez starting at about 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Angels for the Needy summer fundraiser, 600 Fifth Ave., Olathe. Handmade jewelry and baked goods to benefit the charitable ministry, Angels for the Needy; fundraiser is a stone’s throw from the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival downtown.
10 a.m. - Olathe Sweet Corn Festival in downtown Olathe, free, with sweet corn, vendors, activities for young and old, classic cars, corn-eating contest, karaoke, royalty contest, kids’ PowerWheels derby, tractor pull and more. Schedule: olathesweetcornfest.com.
5 p.m. - Concert for Olathe Sweet Corn Festival starts in Olathe Lions Park, with Neon Sky opening at 6 p.m. Headliner Collin Raye performs at 8:30 p.m. Tickets (nonrefundable): $30 for adults; $15 for kids 12 - 17 and free for those younger than 12. Buy at olathesweetcornfest.com
