Saturday, July 29 

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Rodeo slack, royalty experience, buyers’ lunch (noon), mutton bustin’. Highlights:  junior livestock auction at 1 p.m.; crowning of royalty at 6:45 p.m. , San Juan Sparkles & Spurs, 7 p.m. and CPRA RAM Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. ($15 for adults and $8 for 12 and younger). Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.  



