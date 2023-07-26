Thursday, July 27

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Merry Little Lamb show, junior sheep show, mustang/burro prelims, bucket calf show, junior beef show, Davis’ Muttley Crew. Highlight: Mustang Nights and Mustang Maddie. Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.  



