Saturday, January 28

9:30 - 11 a.m. — Candra Gurney, professional dog trainer, presents Dog Training 101 at the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Free class, brought to you by Montrose Animal Protection Agency.



