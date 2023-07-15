Friday, July 14

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.  



