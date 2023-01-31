Wednesday, February 1

8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presents River Valley Family Health Center. CEO Kaye Hotsenpiller details the past, present and future of this vital community resource, a federally qualified health center. Free presentation. The Forum meets at CMU's Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?