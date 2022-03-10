Delta deputies, K9 unit seize 100 g of meth
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Delta Police Department’s K9 unit seized a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 9.
Victor Thurston, 41, was arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession and possession of paraphernalia, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Thursday, March 10.
Formal charges are due to be filed by March 22. Taylor said he was not aware of whether Thurston made any statements at the time of his arrest.
At about 2:40 a.m. March 9, a deputy on patrol spotted a vehicle parked at US 50 and Escalante Canyon Road. As he pulled over to check it out, someone emerged from the bushes, jumped into the vehicle and drove away, according to Taylor’s reports.
The deputy noted it had no plates and that its taillight was out; he radioed ahead to other deputies. They spotted the vehicle and stopped it near 1250 Road and US 50.
Taylor said that based on the driver’s behavior back at Escalante Canyon Road and statements he allegedly made, the deputies suspected a drug offense, so they contacted the Delta Police Department, which sent K9 Raico and his handler.
The dog conducted an air-sniff and alerted on possible narcotics, so the vehicle was searched, Taylor said.
Inside, deputies reportedly discovered three baggies containing suspected meth; the substance found weighed 101.5 grams, Taylor said.
“That’s a fairly large seizure. We’re extremely happy they were able to intercept it and get it off the streets before it entered our community,” he said.
Two charged in home-invasion incident
Two men have been charged with aggravated robbery and other offenses over a Feb. 26 incident in which a man and a teen allegedly were menaced and tied up on Ida Road.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Sergio Arellano-Torres, 49, was charged with aggravated robbery-menacing with a deadly weapon as a class-3 felony; two counts of felony menacing; tampering with evidence/obstruction and the misdemeanor offenses of false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer. He is set for court March 24.
Jose Madrid, 40, is also charged with aggravated robbery-menacing with a deadly weapon; felony menacing; tampering with evidence; impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment. As well, he was charged with introducing contraband into the jail. He is set for court April 7.
Charges against a third suspect, Marcelino Madrid-Rivera, are due by March 17.
All three remained in custody March 10.
The men are accused of coming to an address on Ida Road and announcing themselves as police officers while trying to gain access.
Arrest affidavits obtained after the initial reporting of this story provide information in addition to that which was supplied by the sheriff.
According to those documents, the one of suspects told deputies they had arrived at the home to do work on its bathroom; they denied the allegations.
Law enforcement earlier on Feb. 26 had responded to a 911 call from the home made by a man who lived on the property in a camp trailer.
When interviewed later, this witness told them he was returning to the camper with a heater when he heard a truck pull into the drive, then someone calling “Police, police” while banging on the residence’s door. He also reported hearing a sound he associated with a gun being cocked and called 911.
This witness was ultimately detained on suspicion of drug possession.
As deputies arrived on scene, another man emerged from the actual home on the property, with his hands up and a knife in one of them, which he dropped when instructed to do so.
The man reported that as he and a teenage girl were in the home, three men showed up with a gun and robbed them. Some of the deputies on scene, who had just seen people running from the area, began searching for the suspects.
Deputy C. Harmon discovered the teenager on the floor, with her hands bound behind her back and her feet also restrained. A sergeant and another deputy freed her as Harmon left to create a perimeter and waited for Montrose Police Department officers to arrive to assist. Sheriff’s K9 Tigo and his handler ultimately tracked down all three suspects hiding in a grassy field; they were detained.
Deputies also later found a mask attached to a cap matching one that a witness had described, along with a .22 handgun, a phone and flashlight.
The teen reported that as she was washing dishes, three men entered the home and pointed a gun at her. She “thought it was a joke at first and then the male party told her to get on the ground or he would shoot her,” Harmon wrote. Frightened, the girl complied, taking note of the cowboy boots one of the men was wearing. She said they then tied her up and ordered her not to look at them.
When asked by deputies, she speculated the men could have been looking for jewelry, since they were going through items in a bedroom that had belonged to the deceased jewelry owner.
During his interview, the man in the home told investigators that as he finished up chores that morning and rounded the corner to his house, a gun-wielding man confronted him and made him get on the ground. Two others were with the gunman, so the home owner opted to comply. He said they tied his hands behind his back and also loosely restrained his feet, then forced him inside and put him in a chair.
Arellano-Torres during questioning reportedly said he had arrived at the home to work on the bathroom and that as he pulled into the drive, a man pointed a gun at him, ordered him to the ground and tied him up. He got loose and ran away to hide, he reportedly told Harmon.
Madrid declined to speak with investigators. When he was being booked into jail, deputies allegedly found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.
Harmon identified Madrid-Rivera as the registered owner of the suspect truck.
Two of three chase suspects charged; third remains on the lam
Formal charges have been filed against two people who allegedly fled through Montrose after taking cartloads of items from Walmarts in Salida and Gunnison.
Christina Juarez, 31, was charged with being an accessory, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Daniel Hernandez, 34, was charged with being an accessory and with resisting arrest.
Both remained in custody March 10.
The third suspect, Daniel Juarez, remained at-large at last report. He is suspected of being behind the wheel of a pickup that had been reported stolen from Pueblo and of leading several agencies on a wild chase through town and into the county on Feb. 20.
The vehicle reached speeds of around 100 mph before it stopped and all three inside fled on foot near Spring Creek and 6000 roads, authorities said. Christina Juarez and Hernandez both were captured. Daniel Juarez allegedly stole another truck and fled.
Authorities had been on the lookout for the truck taken from Pueblo and its occupants, who had allegedly shoplifted at the Walmart stores in Salida and Gunnison. The local chase began after a National Park Services ranger spotted that truck east of town and observed it was driving poorly.
Spike strips deployed failed to stop the vehicle, whose driver kept going even as the rubber sheared off and exposed the wheel rims.
During the chase, Christina Juarez allegedly began flinging items from the truck, some of which appeared to be wrapped in anti-theft packaging common to retail stores. Authorities therefore allege she was tossing stolen goods to get rid of evidence.
The truck in which Daniel Juarez was reportedly driving last was described as a black 1996 Dodge, Colorado plates 198-NHT. Anyone who has seen the truck or Juarez should immediately contact law enforcement; in Montrose, the dispatch number is 970-249-9110.