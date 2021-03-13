Montrose City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PDfiP1WkTGiZZsuqPWVxMA.
1) City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Barbara Bynum
2) The Pledge of Allegiance
3) Roll call by the City Clerk
4) CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENT FOR NON-AGENDA ITEMS The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. Please note that no formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time. Comments made during this time should be addressed to the Council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the City and its operations. Please be aware that neither City Council nor City staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate. Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
5) APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the minutes of the March 2, 2021 special meeting and the March 2, 2021 regular City Council meeting.
6) MONTROSE RECREATION DISTRICT COMPREHENSIVE MASTER AND STRATEGIC PLAN FUNDING (15 minutes) City Council consideration of a request from the Montrose Recreation District to partner on a comprehensive master and strategic plan and providing funding in the amount of $30,000. Staff: Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve $30,000 to partner with the Montrose Recreation District on a comprehensive master and strategic plan.
7) WOODGATE ROAD REALIGNMENT (45 Minutes) Ordinance 2527 – Second Reading: City Council consideration of Ordinance 2527 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, granting and authorizing the conveyance of an interest in City-owned real estate pursuant to §1-9-2 of the Official Code of the City of Montrose. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2527 on second reading as presented. RDMJK Woodgate Division of Property: City Council consideration of the RDMJK Woodgate Division of Property, an Official Act of the City of Montrose. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the RDMJK Woodgate Division of Property, an Official Act of the City of Montrose as presented.
8) ORDINANCE 2528 — SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2528 on second reading, an ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of the RDMJK Woodgate Property Rezone Map from “B-2”, Highway Commercial District, “R-2”, Low Density District, and “R-1b”, Small Estate District to “B-3”, General Commercial District; and Lots 2 and 3 of the RDMJK Woodgate Property Rezone Map from “R-2”, Low Density District and “R-1b”, Small Estate District to “B-2”, Highway Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2528 on second reading as presented.
9) ORDINANCE 2530 — FIRST READING (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2530 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Montrose, Colorado, vacating three rights-of-way within the City of Montrose. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2530 on first reading as presented.
10) ORDINANCE 2531 — FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2531 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from “P” Public District to “I-1” Light Industrial District and Lot 2 and Lot 3 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from “P” Public District to “B-2” Highway Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2531 on first reading as presented.
11) ORDINANCE 2529 — SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2529 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado vacating a right of way deemed surplus (S. First Street, Public Safety Complex). Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2529 on second reading as presented.
12) NORTH 9TH SIDEWALK EXTENSION CONTRACT AWARD (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of the award of a construction contract to Ridgway Valley Enterprises in the amount of $89,062.60 for construction of the North 9th Sidewalk Extension Project. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to award a construction contract to Ridgway Valley Enterprises in the amount of $89,062.60 for construction of the North 9th Sidewalk Extension Project as presented.
13) LA RAZA SPORTS COURT PROJECT CONTRACT AWARD (10 minutes) City Council consideration of a construction contract in the amount of to Kuboske Construction for $106,726 for the La Raza Sports Court Project. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to award a construction contract in the amount of $106,726 for the La Raza Sports Court Project as presented. Regular City Council 14) STAFF REPORTS A) Sales, Use, and Excise Tax Report Staff: Finance Director Shani Wittenberg
15) YOUTH CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
16) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
17) MOTION TO ADJOURN
Zoom Meeting Details https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PDfiP1WkTGiZZsuqPWVxMA Join by phone: 1-346-248-7799. Webinar ID: 859 0821 5813.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.