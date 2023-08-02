July 14
0001 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
0337 Hours Deputies assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block Cedar Creek Avenue.
0735 Hours Martin Andrade-Avalos, 31, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0811 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 14900 Block O74 Road.
0933 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 67000 Block N Road.
1013 Hours Karla Bower, 61, was cited for speeding at Chipeta Road and Old Chipeta Trail.
1120 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen and Marine and L Road.
1133 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 13700 Block 6900 Road.
1153 Hours Deputy took a fraud report at the sheriff’s office.
1229 Hours Wayne Anthony, 77, was cited for disregarding a stop sign at Chipeta and West Oak Grove Road.
1239 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1700 Block 6400 Road.
1328 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 600 Block South Twelfth Street in Olathe.
1646 Hours Deputy assisted the forest service with an accident at Divide and Y47 Road.
1850 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in th e18400 Block 6415 Court.
1854 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and 6700 Road.
1856 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Highway 50 and 6700 Road.
1908 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
1910 Hours Deputy went enroute to an accident at Divide and Y47 Road. It was determined to be the same accident as earlier.
1926 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 23100 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1934 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 60100 Block Popular Road.
1942 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
1947 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2500 Block 5400 Road.
2015 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 17500 Block 6250 Road.
2021 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 12700 Block Rim Road.
2038 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Racine and South Canal Road.
2111 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 16200 Block 6290 Road.
2125 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 112 on Highway 50.
21422 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 19300 Block Highway 550.
2237 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 61200 Block Lobo Circle.
July 15
0127 Hours Gabriel Perez, 19, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
0129 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
0232 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 8400 Block 6400 Road.
0239 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 64100 Block Ranger Road.
0834 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 55200 Block Hickory Road.
0900 Hours John Wilson, 70, was cited for speeding in the 13000 Block 6175 Road.
0900 Hours Bob Morgan, 51, was cited for speeding at mile marker 101 on Highway 50
0923 Hours John Barrio, 54, was cited for speeding at mile marker 104 on Highway 50.
0927 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1018 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 16300 Block Chipeta Road.
1018 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 14600 6360 Road.
1038 Hours Ronald Gorr, 52, was cited for speeding at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1107 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 61300 Block Falcon Road.
1112 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 65900 Block Lincoln Road.
1354 Hours A juvenile was cited for speeding at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
1420 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 66500 Block Kinikin Road.
1506 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1611 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a cold report of an assault in the 11900 Block 6530 Road.
1909 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1947 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 4200 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2028 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
2031 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
2052 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1000 Block Normandy Road.
2128 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 66200 Block Rose Road.
2256 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 14600 Block 6360 Road. It was determined to most likely be fireworks.
2258 Hours Deputies assisted Olathe PD with clearing a building in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
2301 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2343 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.