April 10
0714 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
0844 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
0853 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0920 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
0947 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 13600 Block 5875 Road.
1001 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1600 Block Encanto Place.
1001 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 Block Fruit Park Road.
1025 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 56400 Block Fern Road.
1054 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 61000 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1056 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 400 Block South Third Street.
1055 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at mile marker 101 on Highway 50.
1058 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
1103 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 61600 Block Niagara Road.
1138 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 64700 Block Kentucky Road.
1157 Hours Robert Koenig, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1215 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 59500 Block Carnation Road.
1231 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1236 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offence in the Peach Valley area.
1307 Hours Deputy responded to a report of property damage in the 4100 Block Buffalograss Drive.
1327 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1345 Hours Deputy took a burglary report in the 200 Block Mesa Vista Avenue.
1431 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire in the 3500 Block Wolverine Drive.
1512 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 19100 Block Highway 550.
1555 Hours Robert Hill, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1829 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 6500 Block 6150 Road.
1850 Hours Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle in the 59400 block Lucres Drive.
2148 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 6800 Block South River Road.
2219 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Dalia and 5700 Road.
2219 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 69000 Block Highway 50.
2308 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16300 Block 6450 Court.
April 11
0015 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at LaSalle and 6975 Road.
0041 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 6600 Block South River Road.
0125 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of loud music in the 100 Block Lark Lane.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.