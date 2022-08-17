August 10
0732 Hours Dillon Sinyard, 29, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0943 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at South Twelfth Street and South Wortman Avenue.
0946 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
1046 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 400 Block South Horton Avenue.
1100 Hours Dakota Winner, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1105 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 55600 Block Fredonia Road.
1109 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 300 Block South First Street.
1255 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 67600 Block Trout Road.
1308 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 13800 Block 6100 Road.
1311 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1320 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block 6215 Road.
1336 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1415 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in th e11000 Block 6240 Way.
1543 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1650 Hours Deputy responded to a custodial interference in the 14500 Block 6965 Trail.
1707 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Colina Drive and LaSalle Road.
1714 Hours Allen Head, 75, was cited for speeding in the 60000 Block Jay Jay Road.
1808 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1900 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 17700 Block 6300 Road.
1926 Hours Jazzmen Garcia, 26, and Jarryd Ayers, 31, were arrested on warrants in the 500 Block North Third Street.
2040 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 500 Block Norwood Road.
2202 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 63800 Block Nancy Way.
2235 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 300 Block South Second Street.
2306 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9000 Block 6125 Road.
2320 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 11500 Block 5850 Road.
2334 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block South Second Street.
August 11
0020 Hours Deputies cleared a building that was not secure in the 4700 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0204 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 2500 Block Bridges Drive.
0237 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at South Second Street and South Townsend Avenue.
0256 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
0628 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60000 Block Spring Creek Road.
0810 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
0905 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 8100 Block High Mesa Road.
0947 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 12600 Block 5875 Road.
0949 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 11700 Block Joyful Way.
1019 Hours Zachary Velasquez, 37, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1021 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 58000 Block Ida Road. A juvenile petition will be sent to the district attorney.
1128 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the Flat Top area.
1147 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a bear sighting at Highway 550 and Woodgate Road.
1227 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1237 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 64600 Block Kentucky Road.
1246 Hours Amber Luna-Rojas, 40, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1245 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 14400 block Marine Road.
1249 Hours David Reed, 35, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
1301 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a parking problem in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1352 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 5700 Block 5825 Road.
1421 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1425 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1504 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 700 Block South Second Street in Olathe.
1523 Hours Ismael Regaldo-Morales, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
1544 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 100 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
1607 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 5200 Block Highway 348.
1611 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67200 Block Oak Leaf Drive.
1649 Hours Deputy responded to an assault in the 14700 Block Mustang Lane.
1855 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
2101 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
2302 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
2307 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 1600 Block Chipeta Road.
2324 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 63100 Block Newport Drive.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.