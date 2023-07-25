July 9
0005 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at Highway 550 and Otter Road.
0136 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 62200 Block Highway 90.
0220 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at Williams Drive and Highway 550.
0221 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60400 Block Maple Grove Road.
0314 Hours Kevin Gilliland, 33, was arrested for DUI and weaving at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
0558 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0755 Hours Jose De Loera, 23, was cited for speeding at mile marker 89 on Highway 50.
0817 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 59600 Block Lucres Drive.
0946 Hours Deputy delivered an emergency message in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 63900 Block Nancy Way.
0956 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 5600 Block Highway 348. Amanda Gwaltney, 38, was cited for dog at large, vicious dog, and failure to vaccinate for rabies.
1026 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 61300 Block G61 Road.
1343 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1423 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1454 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1607 Hours Deputy assisted the Delta Sheriff in attempting to locate a person in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1614 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 58800 Block Carnation Road.
1617 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2700 Block 6000 Road.
1659 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 4900 Block 5500 Road.
1742 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at mile marker 103 on Highway 50.
1927 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61900 Block Carnation Road.
1955 Hours Lisa Carter, 35, was cited for expired license plates at South Fifth Street and Highway 50.
1958 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2119 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1700 Block 6429 Circle.
2210 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
2312 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of fireworks at Sims Mesa and Happy Canyon Road. Nothing was located.
July 10
0030 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 52000 Block Banner Road.
0306 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0629 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
0646 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Oak Grove and 6400 Road.
0735 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 68200 Block LaSalle Road.
0818 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 68000 Block Colina Drove.
0834 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16800 Block 6200 Road.
0840 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1700 Block 6429 Circle.
0914 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a vehicle at mile marker 90 on Highway 50.
0944 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63500 Block Ida Road.
0958 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a motor vehicle theft in the 70400 Block Kinikin Road.
1014 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 5800 Block Highway 348.
1029 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 3500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1030 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 69900 Block Highway 50.
1140 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1210 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 60600 Block Kansas Road.
1208 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
1213 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63500 Block Maryland Street.
1228 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 64300 Block Peach Valley Road.
1236 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 83100 Block Highway 50.
1507 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 11700 Block 5975 Road.
1606 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 200 Block Roubideau Canyon Road.
1621 Hours A citizen turned a wallet that was found in the 1100 Block Chipeta Road.
1704 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 17000 Block 6725 Road.
1853 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report sex offense in the 60500 Block Horizon Road.
1917 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1926 Hours Jordan Blosser, 20, was cited for speeding in the 13000 Block 6175 Road.
1940 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check on Sims Mesa.
1958 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 4800 Block North River Road.
2001 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2047 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
2158 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a prisoner in the 800 Block South Third Street in Montrose.