June 24
0034 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 21600 Block 6915 Lane.
0130 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 000 Block West Main Street.
0132 HoursDeputy assisted state patrol with looking for a driver that fled a traffic stop at South Twelfth Street and South Mesa Avenue.
0133 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 13400 Block 6308 Way.
0233 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance at Vista View and Pine View Drive.
0529 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Jig and 5975 Road.
0532 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 58900 Block Spring Creek Road.
0647 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0755 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 Block West Oak Grove Road.
0821 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 14000 Block 5875 Road.
0849 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1053 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1115 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 55600 Block Fresa Lane.
1132 Hours Jose Almanza-Espinoza, 32, was arrested on warrants in the 000 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1136 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 2200 Block 5100 Road.
1138 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 17200 Block Chipeta Road.
1245 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite at David and 6200 Road.
1254 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 13300 Block Marine Road.
1346 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 12200 Block 6530 Road.
1356 Hours Deputy assisted the Gunnison Sheriff with a medical call in the 3500 Block County Road 858 in Cimarron.
1438 Hours Deputy assisted the Gunnison Sheriff with looking for an elderly male walking in the area of the 1600 Block County Road 858.
1456 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1514 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 9100 Block 6400 Road.
1522 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 1000 Block Alpine Road.
1522 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 100 Block Southwest Fourth Street in Olathe.
1636 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 12400 Block 6530 Road.
1638 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
1704 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1708 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 100 Block South Fifth Street in Olathe.
1715 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
1813 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 2900 Block 5400 Road.
1823 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1848 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1000 Block Black Canyon Road in Crawford.
1917 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 64100 Block South Ramona Road.
1947 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
2001 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 89 on Highway 50.
2018 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 200 Block Rebekah Drive.
2126 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
2141 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
2215 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 000 Block South Grand Avenue.
2322 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots on Sims Mesa Road. Nothing was located.
June 25
0113 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 12300 Block 6450 Road.
0114 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
0133 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at LaSalle and Kansas Road.
0839 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 1300 Block 6400 Road.
1121 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with attempting to recover stolen property in the 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street in Olathe.
1414 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 23000 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1436 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 700 Block South Seventh Street in Olathe. Linda Felix, 55, was arrested on a warrant.
1713 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1725 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance at South Rio Grand Avenue and Riverbottom Drive.
1825 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 300 Block South Hillcrest Drive.
1828 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of lost property in the 62000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1922 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 899 Block Camillo Court.
2048 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 7400 Block 6025 Road.
2146 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 100 Block South Church Avenue.
2226 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 300 Block West Main Street.
2231 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 000 Block West Main Street.
2229 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 1200 Block Peppertree Drive.
2253 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
2333 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 300 Block North Grand Avenue in Olathe.
2340 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 Block North Allison Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.