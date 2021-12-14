December 10
0957 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 550 and Solar Road.
1101 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
1129 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a stray dog at North Highway 50 Business Loop and North Second Street.
1133 Hours Deputy responded to a criminal mischief in the 18600 Block Sims Mesa Road.
1215 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Oak Grove and 6900 Road.
1218 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 12600 Block 5875 Road.
1232 Hours Ryan Eakes, 47, was cited for speeding in the 900 Block 6400 Road.
1253 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
1343 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 64900 Block Kentucky Road.
1345 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 18800 Block Dave Wood Road.
1621 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for an overdue person in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1706 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 85 on Highway 50.
1744 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 800 Block Spring Creek Road.
2018 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 16900 Block 6200 Road.
December 11
0218 Hours Deputy was dispatched to assist a citizen at mile marker 120 on Highway 550. Isaac Clishe, 24, was arrested for DUI.
0519 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 20600 Block Dave Wood Road.
0759 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 56300 Block Holly Road.
0912 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0957 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1136 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 67000 Block N Road.
1154 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 2200 Block Clear Fork Road in Crawford.
1208 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Highway 550 and Trout Road.
1229 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 59600 Block Joey Road.
1245 Hours Deputy made an emergency notification in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1325 Hours Mario Gonzales, 18, was cited for speeding in the 400 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1426 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 12400 Block 6450 Road.
1430 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 72000 Block Kinikin Road.
1426 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 21000 Block Highway 550.
1519 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 62900 Block LaSalle Road.
1520 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 17800 Block 6300 Road.
1739 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1801 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
1944 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
2031 Hours Oscar Parra, 20, was cited for driving under revocation in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
2040 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 14400 Block 6000 Road.
2310 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of loud music in the 16100 Block 6900 Road. Nothing was located.
December 12
0219 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street.
0450 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a welfare check in the 300 Block South Church Avenue.
0627 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0746 Hours Troy Gonzales, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0801 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 15000 Block Shavano Valley Road.
0905 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 6000 Block 5550 Road.
1028 Hours Deputies responded to a juvenile problem in the 62800 Block Spring Creek Road.
1048 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 21000 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1138 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 6600 Block 5825 Road.
1148 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Jade and 6300 Road.
1218 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 21900 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1331 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1338 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 13300 Block L Road.
1417 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1632 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16500 Block 6400 Road.
1835 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block South Seventh Street.
1842 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1930 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Brandon Hernandez, 23, was arrested for second degree assault, felony menacing, and criminal mischief.
2013 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
2106 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
2113 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2311 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 110 on Highway 50.
December 13
0336 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 69100 Block Highway 50.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.